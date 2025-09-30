Petrosol launches 109th fuel station in Bolgatanga

Petrosol Company Limited has inaugurated a new fuel station in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region, raising its nationwide network to 109 branches.

The launch took place on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

As part of the event, customers who purchased fuel worth ¢40 or more were given the chance to spin and win prizes including GH¢10 and GH¢20 airtime, T-shirts, power banks, dry irons, and GH¢50 worth of free fuel.

The ceremony attracted a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives of the Regional Chief Imam, local authorities, tindaanbaas, clergy, assembly members, and commercial motor riders (Okada riders), who gathered to witness the official opening.

Speaking to the media, Mr Joseph Yaribil, National Head of Compliance and Supply Chain at Petrosol, highlighted the importance of adhering to regulations governing the siting and operation of fuel stations. He explained that differences in fuel prices across outlets are partly linked to compliance costs and the types of stations in operation, ranging from full-service fuel stations and filling stations to reseller outlets.

Mr Yaribil noted that every fuel station must secure permits from regulatory bodies including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Fire Service, and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA). These requirements, he said, ensure that safety standards are met, risks are managed, and customers are guaranteed quality service.

He commended Petrosol’s commitment to regulatory compliance, stressing that the company has consistently adhered to EPA and NPA guidelines. He also encouraged the public to patronise Petrosol fuel stations, assuring customers of high-quality products, safety, and a serene service environment.