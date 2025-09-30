Demand Post Medical Report Before Next Bout - NSA Urged

The Ghanaian boxing community and the wider sporting fraternity are reeling from the sudden death of Ernest Akushey, popularly known by his ring name Bahubali. The young and determined boxer died just days after losing a bout, with medical reports indicating that he suffered fatal internal bleeding sustained during the fight. His passing is not only a devastating blow to his family and friends but also a sobering reminder of the urgent reforms needed to protect athletes in high-risk sports

Those who knew Ernest speak of a man full of resilience, discipline, and ambition. Coming from humble beginnings, he embodied the fighting spirit that has made boxing a sport of national pride in Ghana. Like many of his peers, Bahubali entered the sport not just to compete, but to carve out a better life for himself and his loved ones. Having fought eight bouts, 6 wins for himself, he had bigger dreams.

For fans, he was a fighter with courage. For his community, he was a beacon of hope. For Ghanaian boxing, he was another rising star. His death at such a young age has therefore left a deep wound, one that goes beyond the sport.

Boxing is a sport defined by strength, skill, and endurance. Yet, it is equally a sport fraught with danger. Unlike other disciplines, the very act of boxing involves direct and repeated blows to the head and body injuries that can be devastating even when they are not immediately visible.

Medical experts warn that conditions such as brain trauma, internal bleeding, and organ damage are common in combat sports but often go unnoticed until it is too late. A boxer who seems stable in the ring can collapse days later, as in Bahubali’s tragic case.

This reality demands that the sport’s regulators take no chances. Protecting the health of fighters must be given the same priority as promoting exciting contests for fans.

Currently, gaps in Ghana’s sports administration expose athletes to unnecessary risks. In many cases, fighters return to the ring after short recovery periods, sometimes without thorough medical clearance. Promoters, under pressure to stage fights, may schedule boxers who are not fully fit. And athletes, driven by survival and the hope of a breakthrough, often agree to fight even when they know their bodies are not at 100 percent.

Without strict regulations and enforcement, these systemic weaknesses create an environment where tragedies like Bahubali’s become possible.

The National Sports Authority (NSA), working hand in hand with the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, must now act decisively. Bahubali’s death should not pass as just another sad story it must be the turning point that inspires lasting change.

Reforms must include:

1. Mandatory Health Clearance Certificates

Before any boxer is allowed to enter the ring, they must produce a valid medical clearance from an accredited doctor. This certificate should confirm that the fighter is physically and neurologically fit to compete.

2. Compulsory Post-Fight Assessments

After every bout, fighters should undergo a comprehensive medical examination, including scans where necessary, to detect hidden injuries such as concussions or internal bleeding.

3. Minimum Recovery Periods

International standards recommend that boxers who suffer knockouts or serious injuries observe enforced rest periods. Ghana must adopt and enforce such timelines, preventing fighters from being rushed back into dangerous situations.

4. Centralized Health Records

A national database of fighters’ medical histories must be created and maintained by the NSA and GBA. This would ensure that no boxer with a high-risk medical profile is cleared to fight without due diligence.

5. Independent Medical Panels

Decisions about a boxer’s readiness to fight should not be left solely to promoters or coaches. Independent medical panels must have the final say.

Countries with advanced boxing industries have already instituted such measures. For instance, in the United States and the United Kingdom, fighters cannot compete without pre- and post-fight medical checks, while strict suspensions are imposed after knockouts. Ghana must learn from these examples and adapt them to our local context.

While the grief is still raw, it is important that Ernest Akushey’s passing serves a greater purpose. Let his legacy be more than the tragedy of a life cut short; let it be the moment that sparked real reform in Ghanaian boxing.

For his family and fans, nothing can fill the void left by his absence. But if his death compels authorities to adopt stronger safety measures, then future fighters will be spared the same fate. That would be the highest honour to Bahubali’s memory.

Boxing has brought Ghana immense pride, from the days of Azumah Nelson to the many rising stars carrying the torch today. But with that pride comes responsibility. The nation must protect those who step into the ring to represent our flag and entertain our people.

Ernest “Bahubali” Akushey’s death is a national tragedy. But it does not have to be in vain. By insisting on mandatory health clearance certificates, by enforcing stricter recovery protocols, and by putting the health of fighters above all else, Ghana can ensure that no other family, no other community, has to endure this kind of loss again.

The time for reform is now. Let us act before the next bell rings.