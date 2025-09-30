Zabarma Chief honoured for exemplary leadership in Greater Accra

The Palace of the Zabarma Chief in Nima Ayawaso of the Greater Accra Region, on September 27, 2025 presented a certificate of honour to Sarki Musah Yahya Yandu, Paramount Chief of the Zabarma people in Greater Accra, in recognition of his outstanding leadership and dedication to the community.

The honour was jointly conferred on the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief by the National Patron of the Council of Zabarma Chiefs, Chairman of the Ayawaso Council of Zango Chiefs, and Chairman of the Ayawaso East Council of Zongo Chiefs.

The honor was to celebrate his wisdom, humility, and unwavering commitment to peace, cultural preservation, and social development.

The citation highlighted Sarki Yandu’s tireless efforts in fostering unity among the Zabarma people and his contributions to the progress of the wider Greater Accra region.

The citation further commended him for championing education, promoting dialogue, and advancing harmony across communities.

“Through your vision and service, you have inspired many and left an indelible mark on the history of the Zabarma community in the region,” the certificate read.

The recognition was received with joy and appreciation by members of the Zabarma community, who hailed their leader for his continuous efforts to safeguard their heritage while promoting peace and development.