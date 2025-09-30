Ofori-Atta runs to CID to investigate Justice Yoni Kulendi, Richard Jakpa over alleged interference in Ato Forson trial

The Secretary to the Okyenhene, Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta has petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate Supreme Court Justice Yonni Kulendi and Mr Richard Jakpa, Director of Operations at the National Security Council, over alleged attempts to interfere in the high-profile criminal case of Republic v. Cassiel Ato Forson & 2 Others.

In a petition dated September 29, 2025, and addressed to the CID Director-General, Mr Ofori-Atta accused Justice Kulendi and his cousin, Mr Jakpa, of conspiring to obstruct justice.

He alleged that from the very start of the trial in January 2023, Mr Jakpa turned to Justice Kulendi to use his influence on then-Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame in order to secure either his release or acquittal.

The petitioner cited testimony from court proceedings in June 2024, where Mr Jakpa admitted during cross-examination that he obtained Mr Dame’s phone number from Justice Kulendi.

Mr Jakpa subsequently sent 68 WhatsApp messages to the Attorney-General, though only two were answered.

According to the petition, Justice Kulendi also hosted private meetings at his residence between Mr Dame and Mr Jakpa, allegedly with the intent of pressuring the Attorney-General to discontinue the prosecution or to secure a no-case ruling in Mr Jakpa’s favour.

“These actions, if proven, amount to a deliberate conspiracy to interfere with legal proceedings and could constitute criminal offences under Act 29,” Mr Ofori-Atta stated.

To support his claims, the petitioner attached WhatsApp records of communications between Mr Jakpa and Mr Dame, along with certified transcripts from the June 2024 trial. He also expressed willingness to provide further evidence to assist investigators.

Mr Ofori-Atta is urging the CID to conduct a thorough investigation into the conduct of both Justice Kulendi and Mr Jakpa, with the possibility of prosecutorial action if the allegations are substantiated.

As of press time, neither the Judiciary nor the National Security Council had issued a response to the petition or the allegations it raises.