I'm fully prepared to substantiate to NPP's Disciplinary Committee my antichrist actions, inactions claims against Ken Agyapong — Abronye

  Tue, 30 Sep 2025
NPP Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC
Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, has declared his readiness to appear before the party’s National Disciplinary Committee following his referral for alleged misconduct.

Abronye was referred to the Committee after making comments deemed defamatory against Kennedy Agyapong and spreading what the party described as false claims against General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua. The NPP said his conduct was “unbecoming” and damaging to the party’s image.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 30, Abronye announced that he was fully prepared to defend himself and would present evidence to support his allegations against Mr Agyapong.

“I hereby write to indicate my full preparedness and willingness to appear before the Committee to comprehensively lay bare and substantiate the antichrist actions and inactions of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong,” Abronye stated.

He further challenged the party to make the disciplinary proceedings public and broadcast live across the country, insisting that transparency was crucial for the rank and file of the NPP to understand the issues at stake.

The National Disciplinary Committee is yet to fix a date for the hearing, which is expected to draw widespread attention given the tensions between leading figures of the party.

