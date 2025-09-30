NPP's Gary Nimako drags the Fourth Estate, others to court for GH¢10m over NLA-KGL publication

Legal practitioner and former Board Chairman of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Gary Nimako Marfo, has filed a defamation suit against the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and some of its associates over a report he says gravely damaged his reputation.

The writ, issued at the High Court in Accra on September 30, 2025, follows a publication by The Fourth Estate, an investigative project under the MFWA, which alleged that the NLA gave away a GHS3 billion business to KGL Technology Limited for just GHS170 million annually.

The report, which carried a banner headline and featured Mr. Nimako’s photograph, described the deal as giving away billions “in exchange for peanuts” and sparked widespread criticism of the Authority.

Mr. Nimako has dismissed the claims as false, malicious and intended to discredit him and other former board members.

He is demanding GHS10 million in compensatory damages, a public retraction and an apology published with the same prominence as the original story. He argues that the publication was not only defamatory but also calculated to stir public disaffection against him.

Those named in the suit include Seth J. Bokpe, a journalist with The Fourth Estate; Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of MFWA; William Nlanjerbor Jalulah; Philip Teye Agbove; and the MFWA itself. The plaintiff is represented in court by Marfo & Associates.

The report has also drawn a strong response from former NLA Director-General, Samuel Awuku, who described it as “lopsided” and failing to reflect the Authority’s broader work under its Good Causes Foundation.

While the publication alleged that funds meant for orphans and the vulnerable were diverted to glamorous events and questionable enterprises, Mr. Awuku defended the Authority’s spending decisions.

He acknowledged that the NLA supported high-profile programmes such as the EMY Awards and the Ghana CEO Summit but insisted that such sponsorships accounted for only about five per cent of the Foundation’s budget.

According to him, the investments were strategic marketing initiatives designed to attract corporate partnerships to the Caritas Lottery Platform, which had in turn funded numerous social interventions.

The case has set the stage for a high-profile legal battle that could test the balance between the right to investigative journalism and the protection of personal reputations.