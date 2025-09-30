Six women break barriers in heavy-duty equipment training

In a landmark moment for gender inclusion in technical fields, six women have graduated from the National Association for Heavy-Duty Equipment Operators Ghana (NAHEOG) Mobile Crane and Forklift Training Programme, breaking new ground in the male-dominated world of heavy machinery operations.

They were part of a 50-member cohort from across West and Central Africa who completed the intensive ten-week training at the Regional Maritime University (RMU). Their graduation is being celebrated as a powerful statement of changing cultural norms in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) across the region.

“These women are trailblazers,” said Mr. Dominic Kofi Eyiah, President of NAHEOG. “They are not only trained professionals now, but also role models who will inspire other young women to consider careers in technical and industrial fields.”

The training programme, now in its eighth edition, is jointly run by NAHEOG and RMU to help bridge skills gaps in the industrial, construction, and maritime sectors. At the graduation ceremony, the six women—dressed in hard hats and overalls—were met with thunderous applause from families, friends, and industry leaders. Their success goes beyond personal triumph, signaling growing momentum toward closing the gender gap in technical professions.

Mr. Eyiah also used the occasion to underscore the vital role heavy-duty equipment operators play in national development. “You are the silent builders of progress—driving the machines that shape our cities, connect our communities, and power our economy,” he told the graduates.

He further highlighted NAHEOG’s advocacy on industry challenges, noting its role in stopping a proposed 50 percent increase in charges for unstuffing and assembling heavy equipment at Ghanaian ports. He also announced that mobile crane operators have been temporarily exempted from the Minerals Commission’s equipment tracking regulation under L.I. 2404.

To strengthen regulatory efficiency, NAHEOG is pushing for the introduction of an Operator Biometric Authorization System (OBAS), which would link equipment use to the biometric IDs of certified professionals. Mr. Eyiah called for collaboration between the DVLA, Minerals Commission, and NAHEOG to roll out the system.

Dr. Issahaque Munawaru, representing Deputy Education Minister Hon. Clement Apaak, stressed the importance of creating more opportunities for women in technical sectors, describing TVET as essential to Africa’s economic transformation. The Acting Vice Chancellor of RMU also urged government investment in modern training equipment to expand access and affordability, especially for young women.

Looking ahead, NAHEOG announced plans to scale up the programme to meet the growing demand for qualified heavy machinery operators across the region.

For the six pioneering women, the graduation was not just the end of a course but the beginning of careers that challenge entrenched gender norms. Their achievement is expected to inspire more young girls to pursue opportunities in technical fields.

“Remain adaptable, embrace innovation, and always operate with integrity,” Mr. Eyiah advised the graduates. “Never stop learning. The future of this industry depends on skilled, ethical, and forward-thinking professionals like you.”