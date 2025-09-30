Pragya riders must be given tags, numbers and belong to associations for easy supervision — Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, in collaboration with the Members of Parliament for Cape Coast North and South, has held a day-long summit aimed at improving the operations of tricycle riders, popularly known as “Pragya,” within the historic city.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at the Centre for National Culture, brought together riders, stakeholders, and policymakers to address safety, regulation, and the future of tricycle transport in the metropolis.

The summit focused on the challenges riders face in their daily work while addressing public concerns over reckless riding that endangers passengers, pedestrians, and other road users. Participants were urged to comply with traffic regulations and embrace reforms designed to make tricycle transport safer and more efficient.

Speaking at the event, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, popularly known as Ragga, outlined measures to ensure better supervision and accountability among tricycle operators. He proposed decentralizing the operations of the Pragya Association into station-based groups to make it easier to monitor activities and track incidents. He further recommended the introduction of distinct identification numbers and stickers for tricycles in each operational zone.

While acknowledging that tricycle operations remain technically illegal, Dr. Nyarku stressed that their continued presence in the city should not be abused. He appealed to riders to prioritize safety, reminding them that although unemployment has dropped, road accidents have risen. He called on riders to handle passengers with care, particularly on highways, and urged the assembly to make the use of reflectors compulsory to improve visibility at night.

On the issue of licensing, the MP advocated for a review of the current age limit of 25 years for tricycle riders. He argued that if citizens can marry, vote, and seek employment at 18, then they should also be allowed to operate commercial tricycles. He revealed that discussions are ongoing to reduce the legal riding age to 18 years, which he believes will provide more opportunities for young people seeking employment.

Dr. Nyarku also appealed to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to organize training sessions for tricycle riders to improve their knowledge of road signs and traffic rules. He urged riders, especially those serving University of Cape Coast students, to treat passengers with respect, noting that professionalism would help them attract more clients and compete with Uber and taxis.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive, George Justice Arthur, reiterated the assembly’s commitment to improving urban transport and emphasized the need for proper regulation. He directed all riders to wear uniforms and reflectors for easy identification and to ensure that their tricycles are registered with the DVLA. Any unregistered tricycle, he warned, would not be permitted on the roads. Mr. Arthur further assured riders of support from President John Dramani Mahama and the Cape Coast MPs if they complied with the outlined rules.

On behalf of the riders, the Secretary of the Pragya Riders Association, Kwaku Sam, expressed gratitude to the assembly for engaging them directly. He noted the vital role tricycles have played in creating employment for the youth and called for more stakeholder summits to enhance skills, promote safety, and integrate tricycles into the broader urban mobility plan.

The summit closed with a renewed commitment from both policymakers and riders to work together to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability in Cape Coast’s transport system.