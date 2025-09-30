ModernGhana logo
Gov't increases Book and Research allowance from GH¢408m to GH¢610m amid strike threats

  Tue, 30 Sep 2025
TUE, 30 SEP 2025
Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has announced a major increase in book and research allowances for tertiary education staff, raising the allocation from GH¢408 million to GH¢610 million for 2025.

The announcement comes in the wake of threats of a nationwide strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), and the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG), who have been protesting delays in the release of their entitlements.

Speaking at the 22nd UTAG Biennial Conference on Tuesday, September 30, Mr Iddrisu assured the academic community of government’s commitment to honouring its obligations. He revealed that the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, was already working to ensure the timely disbursement of the increased funds.

“In the last few months, there was a threat and the semblance of a strike in the name of book and research allowance. I am happy to note that from GH¢408 million for the year, this year the government is committing GH¢610 million to honour your book and research allowance. And that is in process,” he said.

The increment is expected to calm tensions between government and the unions, who have long argued that predictable and adequate research funding is critical to strengthening teaching, learning, and innovation across Ghana’s universities, technical institutions, and colleges of education.

