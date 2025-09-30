ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Hell no, I’m not excited about Ghana’s fight against galamsey' – Sam George

  Tue, 30 Sep 2025
Social News Sam George
TUE, 30 SEP 2025
Sam George

Sam George has reiterated the urgent need for stronger measures to combat illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, stressing its destructive impact on Ghana’s environment and water bodies.

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations made clear that while some progress has been made, the fight is far from over.

“Am I excited about where our country is with galamsey?

“Hell no, absolutely not. I think that a lot more has to be done,” he said on Channel One TV’s The Point of View, noting the scale of the challenge facing government and stakeholders.

The outspoken legislator acknowledged that there has been a noticeable shift in recent months, pointing to the leadership of Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

“Is work on the way? Certainly? We have seen more action in the last eight to nine months since Armah-Buah took office than we have seen in eight years,” he remarked.

He also highlighted past collaborative efforts, praising the late Edward Omane Boamah for his role in joint military operations aimed at clamping down on illegal mining.

“There’s considerable work. God bless his soul, my big brother, Omane Boamah, was doing a lot of joint military operations with Armah-Buah in that regard.

“We need to see decisive action to end galamsey. My views on galamsey have not changed,” Sam George added.

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Professor Kwamena Ahwoi Too many districts in Ghana counterproductive - Prof. Ahwoi

3 hours ago

former Gaming Commission Commissioner, Peter Mireku Former Gaming Commission boss, two others to cough up GH¢414,590 lost in bond br...

3 hours ago

Helicopter tragedy fund accrues over GH¢7.2m for victims’ children Helicopter tragedy fund accrues over GH¢7.2m for victims’ children

3 hours ago

First Lady Lordina Mahama Government to roll out free primary healthcare - Lordina Mahama  

3 hours ago

President Mahama returns from UN General Assembly today President Mahama returns from UN General Assembly today

3 hours ago

Gaming Commission runs to Attorney-General over GH¢5.16m locked up with SIC Gaming Commission runs to Attorney-General over GH¢5.16m locked up with SIC

3 hours ago

President Mahama increases daily feeding for inmates from GH¢1.80 to GH¢5 President Mahama increases daily feeding for inmates from GH¢1.80 to GH¢5

3 hours ago

France is investigating the death of the ambassador, whose body was found outside the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile Hotel. By Anna KURTH (AFP) South African ambassador found dead outside Paris hotel

3 hours ago

Probe Abronye’s conduct and sanction him if necessary — Justin Koduah petitions NPP DC Probe Abronye’s conduct and sanction him if necessary — Justin Koduah petitions ...

5 hours ago

Mahama to speak at International Public Relations Conference in Accra Mahama to speak at International Public Relations Conference in Accra

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line