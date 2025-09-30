'Hell no, I’m not excited about Ghana’s fight against galamsey' – Sam George

Sam George has reiterated the urgent need for stronger measures to combat illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, stressing its destructive impact on Ghana’s environment and water bodies.

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations made clear that while some progress has been made, the fight is far from over.

“Am I excited about where our country is with galamsey?

“Hell no, absolutely not. I think that a lot more has to be done,” he said on Channel One TV’s The Point of View, noting the scale of the challenge facing government and stakeholders.

The outspoken legislator acknowledged that there has been a noticeable shift in recent months, pointing to the leadership of Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

“Is work on the way? Certainly? We have seen more action in the last eight to nine months since Armah-Buah took office than we have seen in eight years,” he remarked.

He also highlighted past collaborative efforts, praising the late Edward Omane Boamah for his role in joint military operations aimed at clamping down on illegal mining.

“There’s considerable work. God bless his soul, my big brother, Omane Boamah, was doing a lot of joint military operations with Armah-Buah in that regard.

“We need to see decisive action to end galamsey. My views on galamsey have not changed,” Sam George added.

