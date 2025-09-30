Nche starts for South Africa as they eye Rugby Championship title against Argentina

South Africa recalled prop Ox Nche to the starting line-up for Saturday's Rugby Championship finale against Argentina at Twickenham as they look to retain their title.

Nche, 30, was a late injury withdrawal from the Springboks' side that thrashed Argentina 67-30 in Durban last weekend to send them one point clear of New Zealand at the top of the table.

The other changes in the Rugby World Cup holders' 23 are all on the bench, where coach Rassie Erasmus has again opted for a 5-3 split between forwards and backs.

Bongi Mbonambi provides cover at hooker for Malcolm Marx, with Grant Williams the replacement scrum-half and Jesse Kriel a utility back.

The rest of the matchday squad is unchanged with Eben Etzebeth starting at lock, for his 138th Test, alongside Ruan Nortje. Captain Siya Kolisi, who will earn his 98th cap, alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese in the loose trio.

In the backline, rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu -- who scored a Springbok record 37 points against Argentina last weekend -- remains at fly-half, with Cheslin Kolbe and Ethan Hooker the wings.

"This match is a final for us, and we know how dangerous Argentina can be, so we selected combinations we feel will be best suited for this game," said South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus after naming his team in London on Thursday.

'Hard grind'

The Springboks only led the Pumas 25-23 at half-time in Durban last Saturday.

"Last week they were in the running to win the title, and they'll be determined to make up for that result, so we are expecting them to throw everything at us on Saturday," said Erasmus.

"They may be out of the title race, but they have beaten the All Blacks, Wallabies, and British and Irish Lions this season, and it would be a big target for them to defeat us as well, so it's going to be another hard grind.

"They have a powerful pack and hard-running backs, and they showed in the first half last week that if they stick to their structures and play well, they are a huge threat.

"That said, the focus for us is on what we have to do to try to win the competition twice in a row for the first time."

"We'll be in the fortunate position to know exactly what we need to do in the match to win the competition before we take the field as Australia and New Zealand face one another before our match, but we still need to go out there and deliver against a quality outfit," Erasmus added.

Team (15-1)

Damian Willemse; Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth; Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel

Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)