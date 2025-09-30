ModernGhana logo
Helicopter tragedy fund accrues over GH¢7.2m for victims’ children

  Tue, 30 Sep 2025
The August 6 Helicopter Tragedy Victims’ Children’s Support Fund has mobilised more than GH¢7.2 million and an additional $20,000 as of September 24, 2025.

Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of the Fund, announced the update in a statement, noting that the initiative was created to safeguard the welfare and education of the children left behind by the victims of the fatal helicopter crash.

The latest round of contributions, received between September 12 and 24, came from individuals, corporate bodies, and institutions. Among them were Risk Management Limited, Dzokuni Awoenam Kwadzo Carl, Federated Commodities, Fidelity Amanor, Isaiah Senyo Mawunyegah, Willbeck Consult, Stephen Abugri, and Sida Global Logistics & Engineering Ltd.

Other notable donors include Iddrisu Fauzita, Paul Nii Adom Badger, the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive Michael Kpakpo Allotey, Padi Keteku, Dr. Li & Chen Guo Wei, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its agencies.

The Fund continues to welcome public support. Donations can be made through Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, Stanbic Heights Branch, into the following accounts: Ghana Cedi Account No. 9040013628372 and US Dollar Account No. 9040013628534. Cheques and bank drafts should be addressed to CHILDREN SUPPORT FUND 6825. Mobile money payments are also available via designated platforms.

The statement reiterated the Fund’s commitment to ensuring that the dependents of the victims are adequately cared for in the wake of the tragedy.

