President Mahama returns from UN General Assembly today

  Tue, 30 Sep 2025
TUE, 30 SEP 2025

President John Dramani Mahama is scheduled to return to Accra on Tuesday, September 30, after participating in the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.

According to the Presidency, the President and his delegation are expected to arrive at the Kotoka International Airport around 6:00 p.m.

During his address to world leaders at the UNGA, President Mahama delivered a stirring speech that drew global attention. He called for a comprehensive reset of the United Nations after eight decades of existence, urging reforms to make the body more effective and inclusive.

The President also tackled pressing international concerns, including the Israel-Palestine conflict, the civil war in Sudan, and the lingering scars of the transatlantic slave trade. He pressed for reparations from Western nations to Africa and renewed his call for the lifting of the blockade on Cuba.

