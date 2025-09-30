Gaming Commission runs to Attorney-General over GH¢5.16m locked up with SIC

The Gaming Commission has turned to the Attorney-General for legal advice on how to recover GH¢5.16 million it invested with SIC Financial Services Limited in 2019 but has since been unable to redeem.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, the Acting Commissioner of the Commission, Emmanuel Siisi Quainoo, revealed that the funds remain locked up despite repeated efforts to retrieve them.

“When I took over office, I realised that we had invested GH¢5.165 million with SIC Financial Services Limited, and the investment had not been redeemed. I wrote to SIC for the money to be refunded. They replied that their investments had been escrowed at the Ministry of Finance due to the banking sector clean-up,” Mr. Quainoo told the Committee.

He explained that SIC had formally acknowledged the Commission’s claim but insisted repayment could only be made once the Ministry of Finance released the funds. After consultations with the Audit Committee, the issue was escalated to the Interior Minister, who directed that it be placed before the Attorney-General.

“I have written to the Attorney-General for advice, and the matter is still pending there,” he added.

PAC Chairperson, Abena Osei-Asare, dismissed SIC’s justification that the banking sector clean-up was solely responsible for its financial woes. “The problem of SIC did not start with the banking clean-up, so that excuse cannot stand. We will be guided by what the Attorney-General advises,” she remarked.

Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, who also appeared before the Committee, admitted that retrieving the money would be complex, given SIC’s status as a state-owned entity. He said although the Attorney-General had previously suggested possible legal remedies, including asset seizures, the fact that both institutions were government-owned made the process more challenging.

The GH¢5.16 million investment has now remained unrecovered for six years, raising concerns about accountability and the protection of public funds.