President Mahama increases daily feeding for inmates from GH¢1.80 to GH¢5

  Tue, 30 Sep 2025
The Director-General of Prisons (Services), Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (ESQ), has revealed that the Mahama administration has approved an increase in the daily feeding allowance for inmates from GH¢1.80 to GH¢5, though the funds are yet to be disbursed.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, September 30, Mrs. Baffoe-Bonnie admitted that the previous allocation was “grossly inadequate” to feed inmates and warned that poor nutrition remains one of the leading causes of unrest in Ghana’s prisons.

“Once the feeding is wrong, it has ripple effects on health and every other thing; we are working assiduously to ensure the rules change. We are hopeful the GH¢5 a day will be increased in the course of 2026 to reflect the feeding regime for a disgruntled adult, an angry adult behind bars,” she told the Committee.

She disclosed that prison authorities currently depend on small-scale food production from prison gardens, a fish pond, and donations from churches to keep inmates fed. Despite these efforts, she said the feeding gap has continued to fuel tensions.

“We have to note on this platform that one of the things that is giving cause for inmates to riot is food. And so, we do everything within our means to ensure that as much as possible, we’re containing the inmates without the riots. Because if there are any riots, the poor prison officer becomes the first point of attack before any intervention. I want to say that beyond the feeding, there are also challenges,” she cautioned.

Mrs. Baffoe-Bonnie further stressed that inmate welfare should not be treated as a side issue but as a matter of national security.

“If we want to have serious public safety in this country, we have to prioritise the needs of prisoners. Because they’re part of us, they will be with us, and we don’t know who will be our next guest,” she stated.

Her appeal adds urgency to calls for comprehensive prison reforms, with the feeding allowance adjustment seen as a crucial first step toward improving conditions in the country’s correctional facilities.

