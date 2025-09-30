Mahama to speak at International Public Relations Conference in Accra

Accra is set to host the world’s finest minds in communication as Ghana welcomes a three-day Public Relations Conference alongside the prestigious International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Awards for Excellence Gala.

The twin events, beginning Wednesday, October 1, 2025, will bring together global leaders in communication, artificial intelligence, policy, innovation, and development.

The conference, themed “Global Realities and Innovative Communication”, will examine how strategic communication is adapting to global transformations. Key discussions will focus on the role of Artificial Intelligence in Africa’s development and the power of communication in addressing illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The event is under the auspices of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, who is a Fellow of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana, and the African Public Relations Association (APRA). President Mahama will address the delegates on Friday, October 3, highlighting the crucial role of communication in shaping Africa’s future.

Organised by IPR Ghana in partnership with APRA, the Public Relations Society of Kenya, and IPRA, the conference will run daily from 8:30 a.m. at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Distinguished speakers include Jan Eissfeldt, Director and Global Head of Trust and Safety at Wikimedia Foundation; Christian Li Hin Kim, Managing Director of VIVO Energy Ghana; Seth Akumani, Head of Exploration at UNDP’s Accelerator Lab; and Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, immediate past President of APRA.

“This is a great forum for communicators and people with the development of Africa at heart,” said Arik Karani, President of APRA and PRSK. “We have travelled to Ghana to think through ways in which communication can be a tool for addressing some of the challenges our world faces today.”

Ms. Esther A. N. Cobbah, President of IPR Ghana and President-elect of IPRA, expressed excitement about Ghana hosting such a global gathering. “We are delighted to welcome our colleagues into Ghana to exchange ideas on critical issues facing the world and our continent in particular. This is a platform to show the value Public Relations brings to society,” she said.

Executives of IPRA, led by current President Natasa Pavlovic Bujas, along with leaders of various African PR associations, will also participate in the event.

The conference will climax with the IPRA Golden World Awards Gala Dinner on Friday evening, October 3, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel. The awards, being held in Ghana for the first time, will not only celebrate the world’s most outstanding PR campaigns but also mark the 70th anniversary of IPRA.