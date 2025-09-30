Boakye Agyarko declares bid for NPP National chairmanship

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has officially declared his intention to contest the position of National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when nominations open.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Mr Agyarko described his decision as a response to what he termed a “call to duty” from party members and supporters across the country.

He explained that after extensive consultations with his family and close associates, he was convinced to step forward and accept the responsibility.

“I have listened carefully to what the broad masses of our party people, and indeed many outside our party, are asking of me. Having factored in all the considerations, I see it as my bounden duty to respond to this call to duty, and hereby announce that I will contest for the position of National Chairman of my party upon the opening of nominations,” the statement read.

Mr Agyarko emphasised that his decision was motivated not only by the appeals from the grassroots but also by a deep sense of obligation to help strengthen the party and advance its vision.

The announcement sets the stage for what is expected to be a highly competitive race for the chairmanship, a role considered pivotal in shaping the party’s direction ahead of the 2028 general elections.