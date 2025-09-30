UK, Ghana strengthen defence partnership

A high-level delegation from the British High Commission and the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence has paid a courtesy call to reinforce the longstanding defence cooperation between Ghana and the UK.

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Mr. Ernest Brogya Genfi, received the delegation last Friday in Accra and expressed appreciation to the UK Government for its sustained support.

He underscored the pressing security challenges facing Ghana and the wider West African sub-region, including terrorism, violent extremism, maritime piracy, and transnational crimes such as gold smuggling.

The Director for International Security at the UK Ministry of Defence, Mr. Ben Merrick, affirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to supporting Ghana in addressing its evolving security needs.

He further outlined ongoing and future initiatives, particularly in specialised training for convoy protection, special operations, and the application of advanced surveillance technologies.

Both sides acknowledged the mutual benefits of the collaboration, emphasizing its role in strengthening Ghana’s stability and advancing regional peace and security.