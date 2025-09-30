ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lands Minister inaugurates audit committee on large-scale mining licenses

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
Mining Lands Minister inaugurates audit committee on large-scale mining licenses
TUE, 30 SEP 2025

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has inaugurated a Large-Scale Mining Audit Committee to address long-standing irregularities and strengthen oversight in the industry.

The inauguration is part of a broader strategy to reform not only mining laws and policies but also the institutions responsible for enforcing them.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony on Friday in Accra, the minister stated that the government had already made significant progress in streamlining small-scale mining and was now turning its attention to the large-scale sector.

“This is a very critical area, and we must ensure that all irregularities and challenges are tackled head-on. On behalf of President Mahama, I urge you to work with us to sanitize the industry,” he said.

He explained that the Committee’s mandate encompasses key areas, including exploration rights, land tenure agreements, environmental and social compliance, safety permits, resettlement approvals, and fiscal obligations, such as royalties and taxes.

The Minister stressed that stakeholder engagement, often overlooked in licensing processes, must become a non-negotiable requirement.

“Communities must be heard. How can they know what is happening when their voices are ignored? This is what the whole process is about,” he emphasized.

The Minister expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver, emphasizing that a stronger Minerals Commission would resolve the illegalities currently undermining the sector.

“We are determined to completely transform the Minerals Commission, and this audit is the beginning of that transformation,” he declared.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Boakye Agyarko Boakye Agyarko declares bid for NPP National chairmanship

2 hours ago

Cedi finishes September selling at GHS13.55 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.42 on interbank Cedi finishes September selling at GHS13.55 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.42 on ...

2 hours ago

DStv pricing: ‘Sam George should bow his head in shame; he achieved nothing’ — NPP’s Kamal-Deen DStv pricing: ‘Sam George should bow his head in shame; he achieved nothing’ — N...

2 hours ago

Ghanaians expected reduced DStv prices, not increased value offering — Larry Dogbey to Sam George Ghanaians expected reduced DStv prices, not increased value offering — Larry Dog...

2 hours ago

Kusasi elders and youth in Accra call for recognition of chief Kusasi elders and youth in Accra call for recognition of chief

2 hours ago

Korle Bu Cardiothoracic Centre records 10,000 heart cases in 2024 Korle Bu Cardiothoracic Centre records 10,000 heart cases in 2024 

2 hours ago

Dialysis and sickle cell treatment free - Korle Bu Hospital CEO confirms Dialysis and sickle cell treatment free - Korle Bu Hospital CEO confirms

3 hours ago

DSTV deactivates one million cross-border piracy boxes – Sam George DSTV deactivates one million cross-border piracy boxes – Sam George

3 hours ago

Road crashes claim 1,937 lives, injures 10,957 in eight months – NRSA Road crashes claim 1,937 lives, injures 10,957 in eight months – NRSA

4 hours ago

Bright Simons How the Gold-for-Oil scam was orchestrated - A simple must read explanation by B...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line