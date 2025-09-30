Lands Minister inaugurates audit committee on large-scale mining licenses

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has inaugurated a Large-Scale Mining Audit Committee to address long-standing irregularities and strengthen oversight in the industry.

The inauguration is part of a broader strategy to reform not only mining laws and policies but also the institutions responsible for enforcing them.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony on Friday in Accra, the minister stated that the government had already made significant progress in streamlining small-scale mining and was now turning its attention to the large-scale sector.

“This is a very critical area, and we must ensure that all irregularities and challenges are tackled head-on. On behalf of President Mahama, I urge you to work with us to sanitize the industry,” he said.

He explained that the Committee’s mandate encompasses key areas, including exploration rights, land tenure agreements, environmental and social compliance, safety permits, resettlement approvals, and fiscal obligations, such as royalties and taxes.

The Minister stressed that stakeholder engagement, often overlooked in licensing processes, must become a non-negotiable requirement.

“Communities must be heard. How can they know what is happening when their voices are ignored? This is what the whole process is about,” he emphasized.

The Minister expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver, emphasizing that a stronger Minerals Commission would resolve the illegalities currently undermining the sector.

“We are determined to completely transform the Minerals Commission, and this audit is the beginning of that transformation,” he declared.