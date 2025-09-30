ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Improving livelihoods: Women and persons with disabilities in Northern region receive MTN support

By Nurudeen Ibrahim II Contributor
Regional News Improving livelihoods: Women and persons with disabilities in Northern region receive MTN support
TUE, 30 SEP 2025

More than 160 women entrepreneurs and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Northern Region have received financial support and capacity-building opportunities under the MTN Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Support Program, organised in partnership with Innohub.

The initiative, held in Tamale, celebrated the beneficiaries with financial facilities after they participated in pitch competitions and intensive business management training. Special training sessions were also designed for PWDs to strengthen their ability to run sustainable enterprises.

Robert Kuzoe, Senior Manager at MTN Ghana, said the programme represented a significant investment in inclusive growth. “This initiative is about empowering entrepreneurs to build an inclusive and sustainable economy. The beneficiaries will not only transform their own lives but also create opportunities for others,” he stated.

Serwaa Amoakohene, Chief of Staff at Innohub, explained that the partnership was driven by a shared commitment to supporting small and growing businesses often left behind in mainstream financing.

Several beneficiaries, speaking to the media, expressed their gratitude to MTN Ghana and Innohub, describing the support as life-changing and a boost to their entrepreneurial journeys.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Professor Kwamena Ahwoi Too many districts in Ghana counterproductive - Prof. Ahwoi

2 hours ago

former Gaming Commission Commissioner, Peter Mireku Former Gaming Commission boss, two others to cough up GH¢414,590 lost in bond br...

2 hours ago

Helicopter tragedy fund accrues over GH¢7.2m for victims’ children Helicopter tragedy fund accrues over GH¢7.2m for victims’ children

2 hours ago

First Lady Lordina Mahama Government to roll out free primary healthcare - Lordina Mahama  

2 hours ago

President Mahama returns from UN General Assembly today President Mahama returns from UN General Assembly today

2 hours ago

Gaming Commission runs to Attorney-General over GH¢5.16m locked up with SIC Gaming Commission runs to Attorney-General over GH¢5.16m locked up with SIC

2 hours ago

President Mahama increases daily feeding for inmates from GH¢1.80 to GH¢5 President Mahama increases daily feeding for inmates from GH¢1.80 to GH¢5

2 hours ago

France is investigating the death of the ambassador, whose body was found outside the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile Hotel. By Anna KURTH (AFP) South African ambassador found dead outside Paris hotel

2 hours ago

Probe Abronye’s conduct and sanction him if necessary — Justin Koduah petitions NPP DC Probe Abronye’s conduct and sanction him if necessary — Justin Koduah petitions ...

4 hours ago

Mahama to speak at International Public Relations Conference in Accra Mahama to speak at International Public Relations Conference in Accra

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line