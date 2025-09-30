Improving livelihoods: Women and persons with disabilities in Northern region receive MTN support

More than 160 women entrepreneurs and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Northern Region have received financial support and capacity-building opportunities under the MTN Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Support Program, organised in partnership with Innohub.

The initiative, held in Tamale, celebrated the beneficiaries with financial facilities after they participated in pitch competitions and intensive business management training. Special training sessions were also designed for PWDs to strengthen their ability to run sustainable enterprises.

Robert Kuzoe, Senior Manager at MTN Ghana, said the programme represented a significant investment in inclusive growth. “This initiative is about empowering entrepreneurs to build an inclusive and sustainable economy. The beneficiaries will not only transform their own lives but also create opportunities for others,” he stated.

Serwaa Amoakohene, Chief of Staff at Innohub, explained that the partnership was driven by a shared commitment to supporting small and growing businesses often left behind in mainstream financing.

Several beneficiaries, speaking to the media, expressed their gratitude to MTN Ghana and Innohub, describing the support as life-changing and a boost to their entrepreneurial journeys.