Tension brews in Assin Akonfudi as residents stop attempt to remove road construction materials

Residents of Assin Akonfudi Camp-C have clashed with a group of unknown individuals who attempted to cart away road construction materials and equipment left behind by a contractor under the previous NPP administration.
The men, who arrived at the site with Lowbird trucks, allegedly claimed they were acting on behalf of the government. Their presence, however, triggered resistance from residents, who blocked the road and prevented them from accessing the materials.
The standoff has fueled suspicion among community members, who believe the move could jeopardize the completion of their long-awaited road project. Many insist they will continue to guard the materials until they receive clarity on the matter.
The incident has since raised concerns about transparency in government-led projects and the handling of resources meant for local development. Residents are calling for accountability, demanding that authorities explain who ordered the attempted removal and what the materials are being used for.