‘Ratification must move from paper to practice’— ACHPR Commissioner rallies African states to act on human rights treaties

The Vice Chairperson of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), Hon. Commissioner Janet Sallah-Njie, has issued a bold and urgent call to African Union (AU) member states to move beyond commitments and take decisive action to ratify and implement all African human rights treaties.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening of a high-level continental advocacy meeting in Accra on September 27, Commissioner Sallah-Njie warned that Africa stands at a crossroads between promise and paralysis—armed with the right legal instruments but failing to activate them in ways that protect the continent’s most vulnerable.

“The African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights is not merely a legal document. It is a declaration that the dignity of the African people is non-negotiable,” she declared.

“Yet despite this, we continue to face a continental paradox—possessing the tools for transformation, yet hesitating to fully build with them.”

The two-day meeting, convened under the theme “Towards Achieving the Universal Ratification and Effective Implementation of all African Human Rights Treaties,” brings together AU institutions, national governments, civil society actors, regional bodies, and legal experts to assess progress and chart a unified path forward.

Commissioner Sallah-Njie, who also serves as the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa, emphasized that the human cost of inaction is immense—especially for women, children, persons with disabilities, older persons, and stateless populations.

“We cannot afford to have blueprints without buildings,” she said. “This conference must be more than a dialogue. It must be a strategic turning point.”

She emphasized that ratification is only the beginning of a broader process, one that demands domestic legislation, institutional enforcement, and consistent monitoring to ensure that rights are not only recognized but realized.

Describing the selection of Ghana as the host country as both timely and symbolic, she invoked the vision of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah—one of the founding voices of Pan-African unity—and called on leaders to match past aspirations with present-day action.

Representing Ghana’s Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Sylvia Adusu welcomed delegates to Accra and reaffirmed Ghana’s support for the ACHPR’s mandate.

She noted Ghana’s proud history of ratifying and domesticating international and continental treaties but acknowledged the work that still lies ahead.

“To attain continental ratification and effective implementation of these treaties, there must be committed leadership at the highest levels of government,” said Dr. Adusu.

“Ratification is not merely a formality—it is a reflection of a country’s values, its vision, and its dedication to its people.”

She also highlighted the upcoming ACHPR promotional mission to Ghana as a vital opportunity to engage in deeper dialogue and address gaps in the country’s human rights framework.

Over the course of the conference, delegates assessed the status of AU human rights instruments, identified challenges to ratification, and shared successful models of implementation.

A key outcome witnessed the adoption of a Common Declaration, with participating states committing to accelerate ratification and operationalization of key treaties under the ACHPR’s supervision.

Commissioner Sallah-Njie reiterated that the commission's role is not adversarial but collaborative—supporting member states through technical assistance, dialogue, and capacity building.

“Ratification must move from paper to practice,” she affirmed.

“The treaties we discuss today must be woven into the fabric of national policies, legislation, and enforcement mechanisms—where they can fully transform lives.”