DStv pricing: ‘Sam George should bow his head in shame; he achieved nothing’ — NPP’s Kamal-Deen

A Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Kamal-Deen Abdula, has taken a swipe at the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, over the outcome of negotiations with MultiChoice Ghana on DStv subscription fees.

He argued that the minister failed to secure what subscribers truly wanted, a reduction in prices, and instead delivered an outcome that added little value.

Subscribers are set to enjoy between 33 and 50 percent more value on subscriptions from Wednesday, October 1.

The deal was announced in Accra on Monday after months of talks involving the Ministry, the National Communication Authority (NCA), MultiChoice Africa, and MultiChoice Ghana.

However, speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Tuesday, September 30, Alhaji Kamal-Deen said Sam George should be embarrassed by the outcome.

“I think Sam George should actually bow his head down in shame. For God’s sake, he has not succeeded in anything,” Alhaji Kamal-Deen said.

The NPP deputy spokesperson said the minister missed the opportunity to rally public support and civil society to push MultiChoice into reducing prices, arguing that subscribers have been left disappointed.

“Let me only tell my brother Sam George. Talk is cheap. Trust me, talk is very cheap… all you did was to issue threats. Only for you to come last minute, sit down and tell us that when you pay 865 Ghana cedis, you are now going to enjoy more channels,” he said.