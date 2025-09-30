Ghanaians expected reduced DStv prices, not increased value offering — Larry Dogbey to Sam George

Managing Editor of the Herald Newspaper, Larry Dogbey, has criticised the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, over the outcome of recent negotiations with MultiChoice on DStv subscription fees.

From Wednesday, October 1, subscribers are expected to enjoy between 33 and 50 percent more value on their existing packages.

The announcement was made in Accra on Monday after negotiations involving the Ministry, the National Communication Authority (NCA), MultiChoice Africa, and MultiChoice Ghana.

However, reacting to the deal on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Tuesday, September 30, Mr. Dogbey said Ghanaians were anticipating a price reduction and not an increase in value offerings.

“The fact that DStv is so expensive in Ghana is never in doubt… What people were expecting was that the prices were going to come down. The argument wasn’t that he was going to give us additional bouquets for the same value,” he said.

The journalist argued that while taxes, internet costs, and other factors contribute to the high subscription charges, the Minister’s push for reduced prices had created genuine public expectation that fees would be cut.

Mr. Dogbey maintained that although the added value may benefit some consumers, it does not address the central concern of affordability, which was the reason behind the negotiations in the first place.