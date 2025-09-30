Africa has come of age

Gloria Mensah: “Ladies and gentlemen, please be seated. … Thank you. … Let me ask you for your thumbs up and a round of applause for yourself and our beautiful continent! … Thanks so much. Today, we have gathered here to commemorate twenty-five years of great academic and political achievements. Twenty-five years of this most astonishing and wonderful piece of Academia, the AEU Africa's Elite University. Yes, please...do not hesitate to clap again. Yes! …Thank you.

When young military leaders around started their coups and shaped their vision of a better life for their people and Africa as a whole, the words and actions used by them matched the needs of their people at that time. Trained as military officers, they did not have the knowledge or experience of political tools of the past and present at their disposal, which unable to using them to write great visions into the stone of history for generations to come. For hundreds of years to come, considering not only humans live life from the end, so the collective body of nations lives their destiny from the end to its beginning. To judge these leaders and those who realized that staying in power is better to follow the examples demonstrated on the African continent would not be appropriate, as what you do not have and have no time for to get hold of while busy with solving necessities urgently is a matter for others to take care of and handle appropriately.

Freedom is not complete when the stomach is filled, but when the mind is freed as well. To side with outside parties not touched Africa before is an option, but not the best. To touch each other inside Africa on the African continent is always the best focus and strategy. Outsiders for us cannot be seen as prime friends, but as temporary helpers until we can make it ourselves. We needed to get back our cultural identity as Africans, our economic strength we had in Africa for Empires without end, our moral and ethical values unique that only Africans can really understand the meaning of our past spirits active today in all of us. Yes, the wise men in our society got the message and declared that what good the white man brought to us must merge with our African traditions and values to life us up to the next level of African humanity and stand strong among other societies and their values very valid for an ongoing productive dispute to find the best form of humanity while showing respect to other cultures and let them live in peace and prosperity. We took back our economies, our businesses, our natural resources, and our politics.

But...let me remind ourselves...we still allowed the white man through the back door to have control over us, an open door. None of the young military leaders saw it coming. No one! They even sent their sons and daughters abroad to study leadership in Oxford, Cambridge, at the Sorbonne in Paris, Stanford and Harvard in the USA, or Berlin and Hamburg in Germany. They learnt the political institutions of the white man, they studied his values and his visions for a better future, his vision of the world of tomorrow. Furthermore, they shaped their perception without laying the foundation of our young leaders on African soil before sending them out for one or two years to compare the ideas of the white man with their African heritage and foundation to bring out the best solution for their nations. No, instead, the white man still had the guts to lecture our future young leaders and brainwash them with his old white prejudice and political ideas and ideology. We in Africa instead offered useless courses on leadership and a few of our universities about African culture, very, very few of African values. But there is no political vision for the future. And how to make a dream, an African vision for a united Africa, come true.

Fortunately for us, a voice came, was it from God? Was it from a Man of God...I cannot testify to it. No matter how it came about, the idea of the AEU Africa's Elite University was born, the place we stand in today at this special anniversary. A German Professor saw the future and the need for this University coming. He suggested his research project “Humanitas” to us. It was a mind-blowing and academia-changing project. It stood under the theme „The world in the next one hundred, two hundred, and three hundred years and the role and contribution of Africa to achieve the human destiny.“ He not only was brave enough to embark with our African students on this three-year journey but also used an old, fabulous technique ancient philosophers like Plato, Aristotle, Seneca, Epicure, and Epictetus used, walking around with his students, not tied to a chair in a lecture hall. This Professor realized and wanted to demonstrate that knowledge and wisdom are everywhere and can be found anywhere. He took his class of students to markets, beaches, factories, government buildings, schools, restaurants, hotels, prisons, and so many more places, holding his lectures right in the middle of life, of the people he wanted to serve. These were the places he used to give his lectures and started open discussions with his students afterwards. All events were live-streamed on social media platforms to engage the audiences of the world interested in the discussion to contribute their support or criticism. After three long years, the work was finally completed, and the book of six hundred pages was no longer a dream but could be bought in good bookshops around the world. Karl Marx had his `Communist Manifesto or The Capital`, Adolf Hitler his `My Fight ', and Mao his `Bible`, while we have the very inclusive `Humanitas`.

This great German Professor knew that predicting the future over such a long time is hard to do for just one person, one of the reasons why the aforementioned authors often failed in their predictions. To avoid unnecessary glitches and mishaps, he thought the common work of many from different backgrounds would fill the loopholes and potholes a single man causes in his isolated closet, his kitchen cabinet. Twenty-five years later, we can see his approach was right, and the work of many under his coordinating leadership still stands as the pillars of accuracy in the general lineup set. No, we no longer send our future political leaders to study abroad; instead, they all attend the AEU here on African ground. The AEU is a true milestone of African freedom and true African independence. The last door has been shut for good, through which the white man could still mess us up. We are free forever, finally!“