The Inventor That Cape Coast Technical University Lost: The Case of Smailla Abubakar

Inventors are rare individuals, normally endowed with peculiar abilities to engineer products that solve humanity's problems. The world's current level of development is entirely attributable to the ingenuity, dexterity, and sheer tenacity of inventors. Some inventors are not necessarily people with high academic laurels but possess a knack and penchant for creating new products that ease the day-to-day drudgery of human life. Sometimes, inventors are compelled to veer outside their normal research domains to develop new solutions to quench humanity's existential problems.

A common cliché associated with inventions is that "necessity is the mother of all invention." Thus, when humanity is thrust into unknown or unexpected challenges, the mental acumen of inventors is set in motion to proffer solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic was one such global assault with complex ramifications, affecting almost every facet of life—travel, sports, theatre arts, and social relations.

It was during such a time of need that the inventor, Smailla Abubakar, was challenged to help his institution—the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU).

Covid-19 and the Solar Hand Wash Prompting Machine

The advent of Covid-19 pandemic, with its devastating global impact on livelihoods, threw the world into a state of despair. Most countries struggled to find ingenious ways to ameliorate the pandemic's negative consequences on their economies.

It was during these difficult times that inventor Smailla Abubakar designed and set up a solar-powered hand wash prompting machine in 2020 to help his institution, CCTU.

A "hand wash prompting machine" is a device that provides guidance and reminders to encourage and improve handwashing practices, normally in public places. Unlike a standard automatic soap or water dispenser, a prompting machine uses a combination of sensors, timers, and visual or auditory cues to guide a user through the proper handwashing process. These systems are used in clinical settings, schools, and other public places where hygiene is a priority.

Key features of Abubakar's handwashing machine:

Solar-powered: The machine is run by solar panels, making it useful even in areas with unreliable electricity.

Sensor-activated: It uses a sensor to detect hands and activate the flow of soap and water, eliminating the need to touch taps.

Prompting alarm: The machine has an alarm that prompts users to wash their hands for a set amount of time (about 25 seconds) to ensure thorough cleaning.

Sequential dispensing: It first dispenses soap, and after the washing time is up, it automatically dispenses water for rinsing.

Energy Ministry Invitation

At the height of the pandemic, Ghana's Energy Ministry, under the leadership of Hon. John Peter Amewu, upon hearing of Mr. Abubakar's engineering exploits, invited him to pitch his invention to a powerful select audience in Accra.

Convinced by his work, the ministry decided to give him a contract to replicate his invention and install the machines in all government ministries, departments, and agencies across the country. To achieve this, the device needed standardization. The minister directed the head of the Ghana Standards Authority at the time to, as a matter of urgency, attend to Mr. Smailla Abubakar's device and grant him a certificate.

Sabotage by CCTU against Invention

Following the Energy Minister's directive, the Standards Authority hurriedly came to the CCTU campus and rigorously assessed the solar-powered hand washing machine.

While they were there, word went round that a group from the Mechanical Egineering Department had also developed a similar machine which also needed assessment, eventhough Mr. Abubakar was with the Renewable Energy Department - the Genesis of the sabotage. The officials of the Standards Authority obliged, only to find the second device unfit for purpose.

Sadly, a few days later, when the Standards Authority officials returned to the CCTU campus, the then-Vice Chancellor, according to Mr. Smailla Abubakar, refused to authorise payment for the cost of the standardization certificate. The Vice Chancellor contended that it would primarily benefit the individual, forgetting that the invention bore the institution's name. This act of selfishness, which is often associated with some, cost the institution a contract that would have benefited it financially and elevated its reputation.

Soaring High Without CCTU

Ironically, despite these setbacks, Mr. Abubakar was not deterred in the least by the shenanigans of the Head of Department and other naysayers. The challenge was that he had received an invitation to participate in an inventors' pitching competition outside the country.

With soaring national recognition for his exploits, he decided to compete on the global stage with his inventions. Due to the earlier challenges he had faced from some academics and his superiors, who felt he had taken their shine, he applied for his annual leave and included part of his preceding year's leave to be able to travel and compete.

Unfortunately, according to him, he was in Europe when he received the sad news that he had vacated his post for 10 consecutive days and therefore his name was being removed from the payroll. If this is not sabotage, then what is?

Competitions and Awards Won

He had the opportunity to compete both locally and internationally, winning laurels for himself and his country. They are as follows:

1. The first award was from the National Educational Leadership Institute (NEIL) in 2018, Ghana.

2. Secondly, the Africa Collegiate Entrepreneurs award in 2018, also in Ghana.

3. Thirdly, the Regional University Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (RUFORUM) award in 2018, Kenya.

4. Fourthly, the Creative Business Cup, Ghana, where he emerged the overall best in 2019.

5. Fifthly, the Africa Collegiate Entrepreneurs Excellence Award in 2019, Ghana.

6. Sixthly, the Creative Business Network Global award in 2020, Denmark.

Other Inventions Needing State Support and Attention

Despite the initial debacles, his unwavering tenacity and dream to contribute to making lives better led him to invent and launch the Solar Greenwich Poultry Cage in 2021.

Other inventions to his credit are: the Auto Hydro Plant, Solar AI Irrigation System, and Greentech Fishing Systems.

He is currently working on the Solar Greentech Poultry Cages and Solar AI Irrigation Systems to make them more functional and to meet international market standards.

Conclusions and Way Forward

As I try to put this piece together, one question agitates my mind: why do we find it so difficult to support our own kin, in whatever field of endeavour, to succeed? Why would the then-Vice Chancellor of CCTU fail to authorize the payment for the certificate to enable him to win a contract with the university's name attached? And why would he be removed from the institution's payroll just because he had an opportunity to showcase his talent to the outside world?

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka (of blessed memory) never received any deliberate government policy to support his inventions, enabling him to expand and export on a large scale globally.

Now, Mr. Abubakar is on his own, with foreign partners knocking on his door for collaboration and the possibility of producing his Greentech Poultry Cages on a large scale for the world market. What is wrong with us as a people? With this debauched and backward attitude, how do we expect to catch up with the rest of the world in this fast-paced, technologically advanced era? Your guess is as good as mine.

In the future, when you see any Greentech Poultry Cages on display anywhere around the globe for sale, note that the inventor is a Ghanaian—Mr. Smailla Abubakar.