DSTV deactivates one million cross-border piracy boxes – Sam George

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has disclosed that DStv has deactivated almost one million decoders in a sweeping crackdown on cross-border piracy between Ghana and Nigeria.

Appearing on Channel One TV’s The Point of View on Monday, September 29, 2025, Mr. George said the move was crucial in addressing the influx of unauthorised devices that had flooded the Ghanaian market.

“So far, DStv has deactivated close to a million ghost boxes over a period of time,” he revealed.

The Minister further described as “unprecedented” the decision by MultiChoice Africa to increase value for Ghanaian subscribers by between 33% and 50%, rejecting claims that the company had made similar concessions in the past.

“I have heard people say that DStv has done this before; that is not correct. That is why the presser I did, I said this is unprecedented in DStv's own marketing modules,” he stated.

Mr. George maintained that the package was a major concession designed specifically for the Ghanaian market and a critical part of ongoing reforms aimed at ensuring fairness and better value for consumers.