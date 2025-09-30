ModernGhana logo
Beyond the Upgrade: A Civic Reflection on DStv Negotiations in Ghana

TUE, 30 SEP 2025

Preamble
📺 In response to the recent DStv negotiations led by Hon. Sam George, this civic article offers a balanced reflection—celebrating the gains made for Ghanaian consumers while amplifying the public’s deeper call for affordability and inclusion. It is accompanied by a petition template designed to mobilize collective action and advocate for lasting reforms in Ghana’s digital media landscape. Together, they serve as tools for civic education, strategic engagement, and principled advocacy.

In a media landscape often shaped by corporate interests and regional disparities, Ghana has made a bold statement. Through the leadership of Hon. Sam George and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications, MultiChoice Africa (DStv) has agreed to a historic upgrade for Ghanaian subscribers—delivering up to 50% more content at no extra cost. This includes automatic package upgrades, decoder discounts, and exclusive access to premium channels.

For many, this is a moment of pride. Ghana is now the only country in Africa receiving such tailored benefits. It affirms our right to negotiate as equals and protect our digital economy from piracy and exploitation.

Yet, as civic voices like Kweku Anan have rightly pointed out, the heart of public demand was affordability. Ghanaians were not just asking for more—they were asking for less burden. In a time of economic strain, the call was clear: reduce subscription fees, not just increase content.

🎯 What We Celebrate
Ghana’s assertive stance in regional negotiations.

A tangible increase in entertainment, sports, and educational content.

A multi-agency task force to combat piracy and protect local access.

🧭 What We Must Still Demand
Transparent pricing models that reflect Ghana’s economic realities.

Tiered packages for low-income households, students, and rural communities.

Local content investment to amplify Ghanaian voices and stories.

Consumer representation in future negotiations—not just political intermediaries.

This is not a rejection of progress—it is a call for deeper civic alignment. The negotiation was a step forward, but the journey toward media justice and digital equity continues.

🛠️ Civic Advocacy Toolkit: Strategies for Deeper Reform

Here are effective ways citizens, organizations, and media advocates can push for lasting change:

1. Community Listening Forums
Host town halls or online spaces where citizens share their media needs.

Document stories of digital exclusion and pricing hardship.

2. Data-Driven Petitions
Use surveys to collect evidence of pricing impact.

Present findings to Parliament, NCA, and MultiChoice with clear demands.

3. Visual Campaigns
Design infographics comparing Ghana’s pricing to other African countries.

Use Adinkra and Kente motifs to root advocacy in cultural dignity.

4. Youth Mobilization
Engage student unions and youth groups to amplify calls for affordable access.

Encourage civic education on digital rights and consumer protection.

5. Strategic Media Partnerships
Collaborate with radio hosts, bloggers, and influencers to sustain public pressure.

Offer civic commentary that blends critique with constructive proposals.

6. Legislative Engagement
Push for a Digital Consumer Bill of Rights.
Advocate for parliamentary oversight on media pricing and access.

This moment is a reminder: civic dignity is not just about what we receive—it’s about how we are heard. Let us celebrate the gains, but never stop refining the vision.

📜 Petition for Equitable Media Access and Pricing Reform in Ghana

To:
The Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications

The National Communications Authority (NCA)
MultiChoice Ghana
Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation

Subject:
Ensuring Affordable, Inclusive, and Culturally Aligned Media Access for All Ghanaians

🗣️ Background
I on behalf of Senior citizens and residents of Ghana, acknowledge the recent negotiations led by Hon. Sam George and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications, which resulted in significant upgrades to DStv packages at no additional cost. This achievement reflects Ghana’s growing assertiveness in regional media negotiations and offers improved value to subscribers.

However, we respectfully note that the core demand of the Ghanaian public was a reduction in subscription fees, not merely an increase in content. In a time of economic hardship, many households continue to struggle with affordability, digital exclusion, and limited access to culturally relevant programming.

🎯 Our Demands
We call upon the relevant authorities and service providers to take the following actions:

1. Introduce Tiered Pricing Models
Create affordable packages for low-income households, students, and rural communities.

2. Implement Transparent Pricing Structures
Ensure clarity in billing, package upgrades, and promotional offers.

3. Invest in Local Content Production
Support Ghanaian filmmakers, educators, and cultural storytellers through dedicated funding and airtime.

4. Establish a Digital Consumer Bill of Rights

Protect citizens from exploitative pricing, service disruptions, and regional disparities.

5. Include Civic Representation in Future Negotiations

Ensure that consumer voices, civil society groups, and youth advocates are part of media policy discussions.

✍️ Signatures
| Name | Region | Occupation | Signature |
📬 Submission
This petition will be submitted to Parliament, the NCA, and MultiChoice Ghana on behalf of concerned citizens. We believe that media access is not a luxury—it is a civic right. Let Ghana lead not only in negotiation, but in equity, dignity, and inclusion.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
