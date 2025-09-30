Education Director cautions parents against interfering when their wards are being disciplined in school

Dr Juliette Dufie Otami, the Central Regional Director of Education, has admonished parents and politicians not to interfere or shield their wards from being disciplined, as it undermines the disciplinary measures.

She made the remarks at the 44th Anniversary and 4th Speech and Prize-Giving Day of the Twifo Praso Senior High School in the Twifo-Hemang-Lower- Denkyira District of the Central Region.

It was on the theme: “21st Century Skills and the World of Work, the Role of Modern-Day Education.”

Dr Otami said such intervention undermined the authority of the school and weakened their ability to train responsible future leaders.

The Regional Director said discipline was not punishment, rather a guidance to moral compass, pointing young people towards responsible citizenship and productive adulthood.

She therefore appealed to educators, parents and leaders of society to stand together and ensure schools retained the necessary space to nurture disciplined, responsible and productive citizens.

Dr Otami was worried about the increasing examination malpractices in some schools and said such acts did not only compromise the integrity of examinations, but also destroyed the future of students, by teaching them to value shortcuts over hardwork, honesty and integrity.

Mr Daniel Kofi Aidoo, the Headmaster, said the school had chalked several successes in the areas of academics, sports, debate competitions and cadet performances.

However, the school was faced with several challenges including lack of a school bus and duty post vehicle, inadequate dormitories, classroom block, student beds, dining hall furniture and the lack of 116 computers for130 students offering elective computing.

The headmaster appealed for government intervention to resolve the challenges and asked that the school was placed on the single-track system.

He said currently the school had a population of about 2,587 and 169 teaching and non-staff.

GNA