Chereponi embarks on clean-up exercise to support 'Operation Keep Ghana Clean'

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Chereponi, Hon. Amadu Kofi Sheini, together with the district sanitation officer and their team, has led a comprehensive three-day refuse evacuation exercise in the Chereponi District of the North East Region.

The initiative forms part of President John Dramani Mahama’s Operation Keep Ghana Clean campaign.

The exercise, supervised directly by Hon. Sheini and the sanitation officer, ensured the removal of accumulated refuse across the district.

The effort is aimed at safeguarding public health by reducing the risk of cholera, malaria, and other sanitation-related diseases.

Residents of Chereponi have expressed gratitude to President Mahama and Hon. Sheini for prioritizing sanitation and promoting a cleaner, healthier environment.

They noted that the intervention has not only restored cleanliness to the district but also reinforced the community’s commitment to good health and well-being.