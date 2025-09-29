Ato Forson welcomes IMF mission ream for fifth review

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has officially launched Ghana’s Fifth Review under the IMF-Supported Programme, marking a decisive stage in the country’s economic recovery efforts.

The review, led by Dr. Ruben Atoyan and his visiting IMF mission team in Accra, will determine Ghana’s eligibility for its next disbursement of USD 360 million in October.

The outcome will be crucial, not only for securing the funds but also for testing Ghana’s fiscal credibility as the IMF’s direct oversight begins to scale down ahead of the programme’s conclusion in May 2026.

Reflecting on the nation’s economic performance, Dr. Ato Forson acknowledged the turbulence that characterized the start of 2025 but credited government interventions and collective effort for stabilizing the situation. “Government interventions and collective national effort have steadied the tide and delivered notable progress,” he said, while cautioning that risks remain and must be carefully managed.

He described the ongoing review as “an important opportunity to assess our progress under the programme and benefit from the IMF’s feedback,” pledging government’s commitment to stay the course of fiscal discipline and structural reform.

IMF mission chief Dr. Ruben Atoyan, for his part, expressed optimism about the engagements, noting that the Fund looked forward to constructive discussions with Ghana’s economic management team in the coming days.

The session also brought together key stakeholders, including Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, First Deputy Governor Dr. Zakari Mumuni, and Finance Ministry Chief Director Dr. Patrick Nomo.

The Fifth Review is widely seen as a benchmark moment for Ghana, as the country seeks to demonstrate resilience, restore investor confidence, and maintain momentum on the path to sustainable growth.