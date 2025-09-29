ZoDF pledges alternative opportunities for Zongo Youth – CEO Halidu Haruna

The Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF), Alhaji Halidu Haruna, has reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to providing alternative livelihood opportunities for unemployed youth in Zongo communities.

He noted that many young men and women fall prey to drug abuse and social vices due to idleness and limited opportunities. To address this, the ZoDF, established under Act 964 of 2018, is focused on equipping Zongo youth with skills to make them valuable to their families, communities, and Ghana at large.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Sabon Zongo Neighborhood Watch Committee in Accra, formed under the “Zongo Against Drugs and for Development” initiative, Alhaji Haruna stressed the importance of tackling the root causes of drug abuse. He identified unemployment, idleness, and peer pressure as major drivers of the menace.

He commended the Greater Accra Zongo Chief, Sarki Yahaya Hamisu Bako, and the youth of Sabon Zongo for spearheading the initiative to fight against drug peddling and abuse, describing it as a move in line with Islamic values and community responsibility.

“In Islam, faith manifests in three forms: stopping wrongdoing with authority, speaking against it when authority is lacking, and at the very least disapproving of it in one’s heart. The strongest form is using authority, and that is exactly what the Zongo Chief has demonstrated in leading this fight against drugs,” he stated.

The ZoDF CEO further emphasized that the fight against drugs is not only a law enforcement issue but also a moral responsibility to protect the dignity and future of young people. “Those selling drugs are our brothers. But if drugs are so good, why don’t the sellers take them? We must seek money through legitimate means, not by destroying humanity,” he added.

Alhaji Haruna also called for stronger parental responsibility and a revival of collective discipline within communities. “In the past, when a child was disciplined for wrongdoing, parents appreciated it. Today, we sometimes defend their bad actions. We must return to the principle of collective responsibility,” he urged.

On rehabilitation, he assured that the ZoDF considers it a core mandate. “If drug abuse is threatening lives in our Zongo communities, then rehabilitation and skills training must form part of our solutions. This is not optional, it is a duty we cannot fail,” he emphasized.

He appealed to parents, opinion leaders, and the wider Zongo community to support and sustain efforts aimed at eradicating drug abuse and empowering the youth.