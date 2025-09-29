ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana, Switzerland, and UNDP Launch Climate-Smart Rice Project to Drive Sustainable Agriculture

By UNDP Ghana
Climate Group picture of participants at the AWD Inception Launch.
MON, 29 SEP 2025
Group picture of participants at the AWD Inception Launch.

The Government of Ghana, in partnership with the Government of Switzerland and facilitated by UNDP Ghana, has launched the “Promotion of Climate Smart Agriculture Practices for Sustainable Rice Cultivation Project” (AWD Rice Project) at an inception meeting in Accra.

The AWD Rice Project, one of two nationally approved UNDP-led mitigation activities under the Ghana–Switzerland bilateral cooperation framework on Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, introduces the Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) irrigation technique. AWD is a simple but transformative method that reduces methane emissions from rice fields by up to 30%, saves as much as 30% irrigation water, and helps farmers maintain or increase yields.

The project directly supports Ghana’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), while also generating Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) to be purchased by Switzerland under a performance-based climate finance model. By 2030, the initiative aims to reach 11,000 farmers across 242,600 hectares of rice fields, avoiding an estimated 1.3 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions.

The inception meeting brought together stakeholders including the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA), the Ghana Rice Inter-professional Body, and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Savanna Agriculture Research Institute (CSIR-SARI)7.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Abdul-Razak Saeed, UNDP Ghana’s Head of Environment and Climate, highlighted the transformational nature of the initiative:

This UNDP Carbon Payment for Development project is more than a climate intervention; it is a research-driven development solution. By scaling the AWD technique, we can cut methane emissions, improve farmer livelihoods, and demonstrate how high-integrity carbon markets can drive sustainable development.”

Discussions at the meeting focused on aligning roles and responsibilities, strengthening Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) systems, sharing field experiences including support for the AWD farm demonstration champions, and reviewing social and environmental safeguards to ensure inclusive and sustainable project delivery.

By its conclusion, participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to the project, recognizing that the AWD Rice Project as a model for how global cooperation, anchored in local realities, can deliver climate benefits while advancing Ghana’s agricultural and development priorities.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Ato Forson welcomes IMF mission ream for fifth review

2 hours ago

Businessman in trouble for defrauding woman of GH¢850,000 worth of bags of maize Businessman in trouble for defrauding woman of GH¢850,000 worth of bags of maize

2 hours ago

Korle Bu Teaching Hospitals GH¢14m financial breach raises alarm Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's GH¢14m financial breach raises alarm 

3 hours ago

Director of Administration at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Sena Kwasi Donkor PAC uncovers how Tamale Teaching Hospital pays deceased staff for over 2years

3 hours ago

Protesters erect a burning barricade in Antananarivo as authorities respond with tear gas. By RIJASOLO (AFP) Madagascar president sacks government following deadly protests

3 hours ago

A private legal practitioner and spokesperson for the Movement for Change, Andrew Appiah Danquah ‘NPP prioritises party interest above national interest’ — Appiah Danquah

3 hours ago

Private legal practitioner and political commentator, Martin Kpebu Youth anger, 1.6 million vote gap makes NPP’s 2028 victory impossible — Kpebu

3 hours ago

Dr. Kojo Impraim, Director of the Media for Peace and Sustainable Development Programme at MFWA Empower citizens, shape dialogue on information integrity — MFWA urges journalis...

5 hours ago

DStv subscribers in Ghana to get up to 50% and more value from October 1 DStv subscribers in Ghana to get up to 50% and more value from October 1

5 hours ago

PAC grills government statistician over alleged GH¢46,000 lunch, per diem irregularities PAC grills government statistician over alleged GH¢46,000 lunch, per diem irregu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line