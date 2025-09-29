Nandom MP boosts education, health, and community development with common fund support

The Member of Parliament for Nandom, Lawyer Richard Kuuire, has reaffirmed his commitment to education, health, sports, and community development by rolling out a series of impactful interventions funded through his Common Fund allocation.

At a brief ceremony in Nandom on Monday, September 29, 2025, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Anthony Ziniel, made the presentations on behalf of the MP. He disclosed that GH¢100,000 had been disbursed as financial assistance to 50 students in senior high and tertiary institutions to help them pay their fees and continue their education. Beneficiaries described the support as timely and life-changing.

Hon. Ziniel further revealed that the MP funded meals for all 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the municipality, easing the financial burden on parents and motivating the candidates during their exams. Part of the fund also went into re-roofing the Tuopare Junior High School block, constructing a kitchen block at Tuopare, and repairing several boreholes to expand access to clean drinking water in rural communities.

The education sector also benefited from additional support to the Ghana Education Service (GES) in Nandom, enabling the municipal team to participate in the inter-district sports competition. The initiative is expected to nurture young talents and promote youth development through sports.

Beyond education and sports, three individuals received medical assistance, while the Nandom Ambulance Service received support for urgent repairs to sustain emergency health delivery across the municipality.

Speaking through the MCE, Lawyer Kuuire emphasized that education and youth empowerment remain the foundation of his development agenda, alongside health and basic infrastructure. He pledged to continue channeling resources into projects that directly improve the quality of life of his constituents.

Community members present at the ceremony commended the MP’s proactive interventions, describing them as practical solutions to pressing challenges. They expressed hope that such initiatives would be sustained to create lasting benefits for schools, families, and the local economy.