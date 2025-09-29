PAC uncovers how Tamale Teaching Hospital pays deceased staff for over 2years

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has taken a hard stance against the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) after the Auditor-General’s latest report uncovered unearned salaries totaling GHS1,449,000.

The revelations sparked outrage among committee members, especially when it emerged that the hospital validated the salary of a deceased staff member for more than two years.

Testifying before the Committee in Accra on Monday, September 29, the hospital’s Director of Administration, Dr. Emmanuel Sena Kwasi Donkor, admitted that just GHS303,558.68 — about 21 percent of the total — had so far been retrieved.

“We were able to recover some amounts. Before we got here, we had received letters from some banks stating that they had stopped transferring the funds to the government chest,” Dr. Donkor explained. He appealed to lawmakers for assistance in compelling the banks to release the outstanding sums.

“Maybe at the end of this session we will make a prayer to this House for the House to make an order directing those banks to transfer,” he added.

Dr. Donkor further revealed that the hospital had handed over the list of individuals implicated in the scandal to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). “EOCO has written back requesting the files of the people involved, and we have submitted them,” he confirmed.

But his explanations did little to pacify the visibly frustrated committee. Ranking Member Samuel Atta-Mills sharply questioned the hospital’s lack of diligence, pointing to the case of one employee whose salary was still being processed long after his death.

“Habib Napare – date of separation was 2022. This guy had died. Didn't you go to the funeral? And you validated this dead person for 26 months? And now you are coming to tell Parliament to do what?” Atta-Mills demanded.

The Committee stressed that such negligence erodes public trust and drains state resources, insisting that the hospital must strengthen its validation systems to prevent future financial leakages.