Awardee of Literature in English honours two ASTECH literature students

Two General Arts students from the Ada Senior High Technical School (ASECH) in the Greater Accra Region, who are enrolled in Literature in English as an elective, have been acknowledged for their exemplary achievements in the subject.

The students, Oasis Fafa Tay and Mensah Kwakye Moses, received literature books during the Old Students Reunion durbar held on September 20, 2025, at the school located in Sege, within the Ada West District.

This initiative was supported by Mr. Nicholas Tetteh Amedor, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the old students’ national executives, who himself was honored in Literature in English at the school’s 2nd Speech and Prize Giving Day in 2005.

In addressing the purpose of the award presentation, he indicated that the educational institution bears the responsibility to instill societal values in students through literature, underscoring that the preservation of these values is connected to the extent of student engagement with the subject.

"There are calls to uphold our traditional values in our generation, both as individuals and institutions. Literature within the educational framework demonstrates how these values are imparted to students and maintained over time,” he stated.

He further observed that vital skills such as reading, speaking, and writing, fostered by literature, are increasingly absent among many students, as only a limited number choose to study the subject, with some attempting to avoid the challenges associated with it.

He remarked, “Literature as a discipline includes a substantial body of content and necessitates dedication from students, a fact well understood by those in the Art program. Consequently, to avoid the associated stress, students tend to select alternative elective subjects.”

Additionally, he highlighted that the number of students pursuing literature in senior high schools in Ghana has significantly declined over recent years, attributing this trend to a lack of reading habits among students.

“I can affirm that this generation demonstrates a deficiency in commitment to reading materials, even within their academic fields, leading to the perception that literature is a challenging subject,” he admitted.

Mr. Nicholas Tetteh Amedor proposed remedial measures to address students' waning interest in the subject, emphasizing the importance of providing reading materials and informing students about the benefits of studying literature.

As a past student, he acknowledged the significance of contributing to his alma mater by supplying reading materials to motivate other students in the Arts program to dedicate themselves to the subject, despite the challenges it may entail.