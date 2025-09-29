ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Awardee of Literature in English honours two ASTECH literature students

By Nicholas Tetteh Amedor II Contributor
Education Senior House Master, Mr. Sakpatey Philip, Nicholas Tetteh Amedor (in middle) and the student, Oasis Fafa Tay
MON, 29 SEP 2025
Senior House Master, Mr. Sakpatey Philip, Nicholas Tetteh Amedor (in middle) and the student, Oasis Fafa Tay

Two General Arts students from the Ada Senior High Technical School (ASECH) in the Greater Accra Region, who are enrolled in Literature in English as an elective, have been acknowledged for their exemplary achievements in the subject.

The students, Oasis Fafa Tay and Mensah Kwakye Moses, received literature books during the Old Students Reunion durbar held on September 20, 2025, at the school located in Sege, within the Ada West District.

This initiative was supported by Mr. Nicholas Tetteh Amedor, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the old students’ national executives, who himself was honored in Literature in English at the school’s 2nd Speech and Prize Giving Day in 2005.

In addressing the purpose of the award presentation, he indicated that the educational institution bears the responsibility to instill societal values in students through literature, underscoring that the preservation of these values is connected to the extent of student engagement with the subject.

"There are calls to uphold our traditional values in our generation, both as individuals and institutions. Literature within the educational framework demonstrates how these values are imparted to students and maintained over time,” he stated.

He further observed that vital skills such as reading, speaking, and writing, fostered by literature, are increasingly absent among many students, as only a limited number choose to study the subject, with some attempting to avoid the challenges associated with it.

He remarked, “Literature as a discipline includes a substantial body of content and necessitates dedication from students, a fact well understood by those in the Art program. Consequently, to avoid the associated stress, students tend to select alternative elective subjects.”

Additionally, he highlighted that the number of students pursuing literature in senior high schools in Ghana has significantly declined over recent years, attributing this trend to a lack of reading habits among students.

“I can affirm that this generation demonstrates a deficiency in commitment to reading materials, even within their academic fields, leading to the perception that literature is a challenging subject,” he admitted.

Mr. Nicholas Tetteh Amedor proposed remedial measures to address students' waning interest in the subject, emphasizing the importance of providing reading materials and informing students about the benefits of studying literature.

As a past student, he acknowledged the significance of contributing to his alma mater by supplying reading materials to motivate other students in the Arts program to dedicate themselves to the subject, despite the challenges it may entail.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Businessman in trouble for defrauding woman of GH¢850,000 worth of bags of maize Businessman in trouble for defrauding woman of GH¢850,000 worth of bags of maize

23 minutes ago

Korle Bu Teaching Hospitals GH¢14m financial breach raises alarm Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's GH¢14m financial breach raises alarm 

54 minutes ago

Director of Administration at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Sena Kwasi Donkor PAC uncovers how Tamale Teaching Hospital pays deceased staff for over 2years

1 hour ago

Protesters erect a burning barricade in Antananarivo as authorities respond with tear gas. By RIJASOLO (AFP) Madagascar president sacks government following deadly protests

1 hour ago

A private legal practitioner and spokesperson for the Movement for Change, Andrew Appiah Danquah ‘NPP prioritises party interest above national interest’ — Appiah Danquah

1 hour ago

Private legal practitioner and political commentator, Martin Kpebu Youth anger, 1.6 million vote gap makes NPP’s 2028 victory impossible — Kpebu

1 hour ago

Dr. Kojo Impraim, Director of the Media for Peace and Sustainable Development Programme at MFWA Empower citizens, shape dialogue on information integrity — MFWA urges journalis...

3 hours ago

DStv subscribers in Ghana to get up to 50% and more value from October 1 DStv subscribers in Ghana to get up to 50% and more value from October 1

3 hours ago

PAC grills government statistician over alleged GH¢46,000 lunch, per diem irregularities PAC grills government statistician over alleged GH¢46,000 lunch, per diem irregu...

4 hours ago

Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George 'We will block every ghost box' — Sam George vows crack down on pirated Nigerian...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line