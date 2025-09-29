Headmaster of ASTECH urges unity among alumni groups for development

Mr. Thomas Raphael Vroom, the headmaster of the Ada Senior High Technical School (ASTECH), located in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, has entreated the members of the Old Students’ Association of Ada Senior High Technical School (ASTOSA) to unite to enhance support for the institution’s essential needs.

Mr. Thomas Raphael Vroom, who acknowledged that the alumni groups have a significant role in developing the school, expressed this appeal during the association’s reunion durbar, held on September 20, 2025, at the school.

Addressing the alumni groups, he appealed, “Give your maximum support to resolve critical needs of the school because this school needs your contribution to get to the level we all desire for the school.”

The headmaster, representing the management and staff, expressed his gratitude to the alumni members for their dedication to organizing an event, regardless of their geographical locations and professional affiliations.

“We are indeed inspired by your continued interest and the immense contributions you have made and continue to make towards the development of your alma mater,” he appreciated.

He asserted that achieving unity necessitates a concerted effort to address the challenges and differences present among the various year groups.

The headmaster reflected on the dedication of the alumni groups, mentioning, “As we gather here, we are reminded of the vision of our founding fathers, the sacrifices of past teachers, and the contributions of students who have walked through these gates and carried the name of the institution with pride. Indeed, your presence here today is a testimony to your enduring loyalty, love, and commitment to the growth of this school.”

“Once again, on behalf of the Board of Governors, Management, Staff, and Students, I extend my heartfelt welcome to you all. May this homecoming be a fruitful and joyful reunion that strengthens the partnership between the school and its proud alumni,” he acknowledged.