Alumni groups of Ada Senior High Technical School mark alma mater reunion

The various alumni groups of the Ada Senior High Technical School (ASTECH) in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region have convened for the 2025 Old Students’ Reunion, marked by unity, exchange of ideas, and fun, to signal the commencement of successive old students’ events.

The celebration drew alumni groups from the 1990 batch to the 2024 batch of students. The school has produced professionals such as lawyers, educationists, teachers, security officers, bankers, accountants, nurses and doctors, media personnel, clergies, and philanthropies who graced the occasion. The three-day activities did not exclude the school's employees and current students.

Night of Reflection and Entertainment

The event commenced on Friday, 19 September 2025, at the school’s location with a Night of Reflection and Entertainment aimed at engaging students present on campus in a musical showcase. Coordinated by Aryee Moses, also known as Teves, the students showcased their talents through stage dancing, artistic performances, and singing.

Ground Durba

On Saturday, September 20, 2025, an alumna and staff member, Mr. Twuasam Clement, led alumni groups to tour various facilities within the school. The alumni were informed about the condition of the teaching and learning resources available, providing them with insight into the ongoing developments and projects at the school. The goal of this inspection was to identify which projects the alumni could support in their efforts to ensure that the school maintains modern learning facilities. Additionally, the former students converse with the present students about the difficulties they have in terms of academic achievement and infrastructure.

The climax of the event was the gathering at the school’s premises to discuss vital issues, which followed an address by the attending dignitaries. The alumni groups reflected on their experiences at ASTECH alongside other year groups, aiming to motivate current students to enhance their academic efforts. Among the dignitaries present were the headmaster of the school, Mr. Thomas Raphael Vroom, Mr. Clement Lartey, the patron of ASTOSA, and the Senior Housemaster, Mr. Sakpatey Philip.

Address by the patron of the association

The association's patron, Mr. Clement Lartey, has urged the alumni members to strengthen their connection with the school and encouraged them to utilize their diverse perspectives while prioritizing the school's welfare.

“It is not possible to erase Ada Senior High Technical School (ASTECH) from your records; therefore, please refrain from actions that may disrupt the advancement of the year groups and ASTECH, and contribute with your modest efforts,” he urged.

He stated, "Engage in external competition to gather resources that will benefit the school, but within your own groups, make significant contributions to the advancement of this institution."

Mr. Lartey also conveyed their dedication to fulfilling the program, encouraging the groups to leverage their qualifications to seek support from Non-Governmental Organisations in areas where the school is deficient.

Speech by the President of the association

The President of the ASTOSA, Mr. Alex Dugbatey, during his address, challenged the members to recognize their involvement in the group’s programs and activities as a means to enhance the institution's image to a preferred standard.

He emphasizes that his appeal to the members was vital for garnering their support in finalizing projects and promoting the school's advancement, noting that they should set aside past mistakes and grievances that had emerged from organizing the members.

“I challenge all of us gathered here today to let go of the past hurt handed over to us either by our teachers, headmasters, or mistresses, and look into the future with hope,” he urged.

He is confident that collaboration will elevate the school's performance to a category A status, as recognized by the Ministry of Education, making it a highly sought-after and recommended option for everyone as their top choice.

He said, “It is our collective duty to do likewise to make our school great and strong. We can only achieve this when we are together by sharing our experiences, networking, and supporting one another.”

Mr. Alex encouraged the group to reveal themselves for the institution's thirty-fifth anniversary early next year, acknowledging the school's contribution to the development of professionals such as doctors, lawyers, nurses, accountants, teachers, and bankers.

He highlighted several important projects that the association has planned, including the construction of a Science Lab, support for the Math and Quiz Team, and assistance to management in creating a fence and layout to safeguard the school's land from encroachment.

“This reunion is significant as it marks a new phase of our involvement as alumni. It is to deliberate, strategize, and act upon the many ways we can to support ourselves and the school,” he entreated.

Open Discussions, networking, and socialization

The alumnae groups later engaged in discussions regarding strategies aimed at fostering the growth of the association. They advocated for the orientation of final year groups to ensure equal participation, emphasizing the importance of unity among the different year groups, and suggested comprehensive data collection to include all members from the various year groups. Subsequently, the members strengthened their network and socialized by participating in a football match, volleyball, and oware.