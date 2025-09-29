Businessman in trouble for defrauding woman of GH¢850,000 worth of bags of maize

A businessman and three others at large, who allegedly defrauded a woman of GH¢850,000, have been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Francis Appeynarh and his accomplices, namely Boakye, Dr Samir Kazi and one Baffour, are alleged to have asked the complainant to supply them with 3,000 bags of maize worth GH¢850,000 for industrial use.

The maize was needed to urgently feed poultry in a farm the accused persons were allegedly operating. Soon after the complainant supplied the maize, the accused declined to pick her calls and sold the maize below the market price without making any payment to the complainant.

Appeynarh and his accomplices have been charged with conspiracy to defraud and defrauding by false pretences.

Appeynarh has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Susuna Eduful has admitted Appeynarh to bail in the sum of GH¢800,000 with two sureties earning not less than GH¢3,000.

The matter has been adjourned to October 27, 2025, as police make frantic efforts to nab the other accomplices at large.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Godwin Wemegah told the court that the complainant Gifty Ndoma is a businesswoman and her company dealt in the purchase of grains in Ejura.

Prosecution said the accused persons also operated with the business name known as Earth Organisation Ghana based in Accra.

Prosecution said in August 2025, an accomplice, now at large, approached the complainant that a company in Accra needed large quantities of maize for industrial use and thus introduced Dr Samir Kazi, the third accused person as the owner of the company which sold the maize.

According to the prosecutor, Dr Kazi introduced Appeynarh, one Boakye, and Baffour as his partners in the business.

Prosecution said the accused persons made the complainant believe that they needed 3,000 bags of maize to feed their poultry urgently.

“They bargained to purchase the said 3,000 bags of maize per 50 kg at a total cost of GH¢850,000 and the complainant would be credited as soon as the maize was supplied,” he stated.

The court heard that between August 23 and 27, 2025, the complainant delivered 3,000 bags of maize to the accused persons.

On receipt of the maize, the prosecutor said the accused persons failed to pick up the complainant's calls and avoided her as well.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the incident to the Police and investigations commenced.

During police investigations, the police located a commercial warehouse at Gulf City near Ashiaman where the 3,000 bags of maize were lodged by the accused persons.

Thereafter Appeynarh was arrested and it was revealed that the accused persons did not take delivery of the maize to feed their poultry rather they had reduced the bags of maize below the market price in order to dispose of them quickly.

Prosecution said the accused persons succeeded in disposing off 1,951 bags of maize at a reduced price.

The Prosecutor told the court that 1,049 bags were retrieved by the police and cash of GH¢95,000 was also recovered from Appeynarh

“Investigations revealed that it was Appeynarh who received the 3,000 bags of maize from the complainant's truck at Tema roundabout, negotiated to have the warehouse and lodge same therein,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecution said investigations also revealed that sales made from the 1,951 bags of maize were received by the four accused persons.

The prosecutor said efforts were underway to recover the outstanding bags of maize and apprehend the other accomplices.

