'We will block every ghost box' — Sam George vows crack down on pirated Nigerian DSTV boxes

  Mon, 29 Sep 2025
Business & Finance Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George
MON, 29 SEP 2025
Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George

Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George, has sounded a fierce warning to Ghanaians who continue to use pirated DSTV decoders smuggled from Nigeria, declaring the practice a direct sabotage of Ghana’s economy.

At a media briefing on Monday, September 29, the Minister minced no words. “You don’t expect the Nigerian government to fix your roads or give you healthcare. You expect the John Mahama government to do that for you. But you’re paying taxes to a foreign government,” he cautioned.

Sam George compared the situation to “working for Coca-Cola and expecting a salary from Pepsi,” stressing that Ghanaians must wake up to the reality of how much the country loses to this illegal trade.

He revealed that enforcement efforts have already intensified. “For every legitimate DSTV box in Ghana, we’ve deactivated five from Nigeria. If this doesn’t worry you, then your citizenship should be revoked,” he declared.

The Minister announced that a new multi-agency task force, working in partnership with MultiChoice, will track down and shut off every illegal device. “We will come after every ghost box. We will deactivate them and block them,” he warned.

With DSTV Ghana set to roll out new pricing on October 1 that promises subscribers up to 50% more value, Sam George said the excuses are over. “Dust off your Ghanaian box and reconnect,” he urged. “I just hope MultiChoice will have enough staff to handle the calls.”

