GES dismisses KNUST SHS Assistant Headmaster over viral video scandal

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed Mr. Charles Akwasi Aidoo, Assistant Headmaster (Academic) of KNUST Senior High School, from his post after a viral video allegedly showed him in a compromising situation with a female student.

In a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations at GES, Daniel Fenyi on September 29, 2025, the GES said the matter was being treated with the “utmost seriousness.”

“Management views this matter with utmost seriousness. In line with our commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the teaching profession and ensuring the safety and welfare of students under our care, Mr. Aidoo has already been removed from office and prohibited from going to the school while thorough investigations are being carried out,” the statement read.

The Service stressed that due process would be followed and disciplinary measures enforced. “Management assures the general public, stakeholders, parents, and students that the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with the code of conduct of the Ghana Education Service.”

The GES reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct in schools, stating: “We strongly condemn any acts that compromise the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of students. The GES remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and child protection in all our schools.”