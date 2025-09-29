DStv subscribers in Ghana to get up to 50% and more value from October 1

Ghanaian households hooked on DStv are set for a massive boost from Wednesday, October 1, 2025, as a landmark agreement between the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations and MultiChoice Africa delivers between 33 and 50 percent more value on subscriptions.

The deal, announced in Accra on Monday by Minister Samuel Nartey George, is the outcome of intense negotiations led by a high-level committee comprising the Ministry, the National Communication Authority (NCA), MultiChoice Africa, and MultiChoice Ghana.

“MultiChoice Africa has committed to implement an increased value offer only in Ghana — and I repeat, only in Ghana — which will result in Ghanaian DStv subscribers getting more services for less,” Mr George declared.

Under the new pricing structure, subscribers across all packages will see automatic upgrades at no extra cost. Customers on the Padi bouquet at GH¢59 will be moved to Access worth GH¢99, while Access subscribers at GH¢99 will now enjoy the Family package valued at GH¢190. Family subscribers paying GH¢190 will be upgraded to Compact at GH¢380, which includes live football coverage. Compact subscribers at GH¢380 will move to Compact Plus worth GH¢570, and Compact Plus customers at GH¢570 will be upgraded to the Premium bouquet costing GH¢865.

Premium subscribers will continue to enjoy the flagship service and stand a chance to win exclusive trips to watch selected English Premier League matches.

In another major concession, MultiChoice Africa will slash the cost of Zapper decoders and dish kits by GH¢555, cutting the price in half for new customers. “Yet another 50 percent discount for subscribers,” Mr George emphasized.

The Minister also tackled the growing problem of cross-border piracy, warning that illegal decoders from Nigeria have cost Ghana millions in tax revenue, deprived subscribers of quality service, and weakened local content production. To combat this, a new multi-agency task force has been formed, bringing together the Ministry, NCA, Cyber Security Authority, Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Police Service, MultiChoice, and other stakeholders to intensify enforcement.

Mr George revealed that his initial demand was a 30 percent improvement but described the outcome as far beyond expectations. “I went into this with a request for 30 percent, but what we have discussed here, the lowest is 33 percent, the highest is 50 percent,” he said.

The committee will reconvene in three months to evaluate the impact of the new measures, which government insists will both reward loyal customers and strengthen Ghana’s digital economy.