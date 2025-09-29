France, EU leaders say Moldova's election results put it on path to join EU

France and the European Union have welcomed the victory of the pro-European ruling party in Moldova's parliamentary elections as proof that the the country is on the right track to join the bloc.

Sunday's parliamentary elections – won by the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) – were seen as crucial for the ex-Soviet republic to maintain its push towards EU integration, launched after Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"Yesterday's vote is a strong mandate for the process of Moldova's accession to the EU," President Maia Sandu of PAS told reporters on Monday.

"We have shown the world that we are brave and worthy, that we did not allow ourselves to be intimidated," she said at a press conference.

The win is seen as a relief to both the current government and the European Union, both of which are keen to keep Moldova out of Russia's sphere of influence.

Loud and clear

"They chose democracy, reform, and a European future, in the face of pressure and interference from Russia," he added, referring to concerns about vote buying and unrest and what the EU claimed was a disinformation campaign coming from Russia.

"The people of Moldova have spoken and their message is loud and clear," European Council President Antonio Costa said on Monday.

"No attempt to sow fear or division could break your resolve," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

"Our door is open. And we will stand with you every step of the way," she said, referring to Moldova's potential accession to the European Union.

Share a common future

Other European leaders like France's Emmanuel Macron also welcomed what he considered a pro-European victory.

"France stands with Moldova in its European project and its drive for freedom and sovereignty," he said.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said France "warmly welcomes the sovereign choice of the Moldovan people to confirm their desire to turn towards Europe", adding that “nothing can stop a people who choose democracy and freedom – not even desperate attempts at foreign interference".

In a joint statement, Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that "the EU and Moldova share a common future."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called it "a victory" for the continent.

"Russia failed to destabilise Moldova even after spending huge, huge resources to undermine it and to corrupt whoever they could," he said.

Moscow has denied allegations of meddling and has called the victory a result of fraud and manipulation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that "hundreds of thousands of Moldovans" were prevented from voting in Russia due to an insufficient number of polling stations.

"Evaluations will have to be made later when we understand how the Moldovan political forces themselves intend to position themselves regarding these elections," he said.

Moldovans themselves were divided on the results, with some hailing another step towards the European Union while others were sceptical of the allegations against Russia.

About 200 people gathered briefly outside parliament on Monday, chanting "freedom" and "Moldova", following a call to protest by one of the leaders of the pro-Russian opposition Patriotic Bloc, Igor Dodon.

Dodon, a former president, has accused PAS of stealing the vote and said complaints have been filed to the election commission.

