Top 100 BECE candidates in Bekwai to benefit from MP’s scholarship package

In a bid to promote academic excellence and encourage students to strive for greatness, Ralph Poku-Adusei, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, has launched what is set to become the Annual 100 Best Students Starter-Pack Scholarship Scheme for the student body in his constituency.

This initiative which was one of the campaign promises Ralph Poku-Adusei made to his constituents ahead of the 2024 general elections, is aimed at rewarding the top 100 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in his constituency yearly with essential items to support their educational journey throughout their senior high school education and beyond.

The Scholarship Package

Under this scheme, each of the 100 best BECE candidates will receive a starter pack consisting of chop boxes, steel trunks, mattresses among others.

This initiative is designed to motivate students to work hard and achieve their full potential, ultimately improving the overall academic performance in the Bekwai constituency.

Revitalizing SPAM

As part of this initiative, Ralph Poku-Adusei is also sponsoring the revitalization of the School Performance Appraisal Meeting (SPAM), an initiative of the Municipal Education Directorate of the Bekwai municipality.

This platform brings together all stakeholders in the education sector within the constituency to address the challenges hindering student performance, particularly in the BECE and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

By engaging all stakeholders, the MP aims to find lasting solutions to the educational challenges facing the constituency.

Call for Sponsorship

Ralph Poku-Adusei in an interview, called on all well-meaning institutions, NGOs, Nananom, and constituents both at home and abroad to support this initiative.

"Together, I believe can improve educational infrastructure, provide teaching and learning materials, and offer incentives to enhance the quality of education in the Bekwai constituency," RalphPoku-Adusei remarked.

Future Plans

The Bekwai lawmaker also hinted at plans to introduce a similar initiative to recognize and reward the best-performing teachers in the constituency.

"This will not only motivate teachers to excel in their profession but also contribute to the overall improvement of education in the Bekwai constituency, " Ralph Poku-Adusei noted.

Social Interventions in Bekwai Constituency

Some notable social interventions that have already been executed under the leadership of Ralph Poku-Adusei in the Bekwai constituency include

Income Generating Skills Training: Through the Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation (RPAF), the MP has organized entrepreneurial and income-generating skills training programs for about 3000 youth in Bekwai, equipping them with skills to improve their earning power and income levels.

Sports Development: Poku-Adusei has supported the annual Bekwai sports competition with GHC12,000, demonstrating his commitment to promoting sports development in the constituency.

Clean Bekwai & Water projects: The MP's initiative to clean the constituency and improve access to clean water led to the evacuation of several refuse dumps notably the Adjamesu and Poano dumps which were over 60 years to the relief of the communities.

The MP has also constructed five mechanised boreholes at Abodom, Asokore, and Huntado and repaired several broken-down boreholes in the Bekwai constituency.

These initiatives demonstrate Ralph Poku-Adusei's dedication to the development of the Bekwai constituency, particularly in the areas of education and youth empowerment.