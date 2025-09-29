ModernGhana logo
GIZ commissions Ghana Digital Economy Outlook 2025

  Mon, 29 Sep 2025
General News Group photograph
MON, 29 SEP 2025
Group photograph

GIZ Ghana, through its Digital Transformation for Inclusive Entrepreneurship in Ghana (DTEG) Project, has partnered with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation to commission the Ghana Digital Economy Outlook 2025, a landmark research initiative that will shape the country’s digital future.

The study, which was officially launched on October 18, 2024, underscores the Government of Ghana’s recognition of digital transformation as a strategic enabler of growth. It is designed to highlight the state of digitalisation in Ghana while identifying opportunities for inclusive economic progress, job creation, and the development of forward-looking strategies.

The Outlook will assess the current state of digital transformation in Ghana, examine the sectors where digitalisation has significantly impacted growth, and identify high-potential areas within the digital economy that can drive employment. It will also benchmark Ghana’s progress against leading African digital economies such as Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa while showcasing global best practices that can be adapted locally.

At the end of the study, a comprehensive report will be produced to provide evidence-based recommendations for government, industry, civil society, and development partners. This report is expected to serve as a key knowledge resource, equipping policymakers and stakeholders with the insights needed to make data-driven decisions that ensure digital transformation delivers real opportunities for all Ghanaians.

The Ghana Digital Economy Outlook 2025 ultimately seeks to build an inclusive and future-ready digital economy by aligning national priorities with global opportunities. It is expected to strengthen Ghana’s competitiveness, close social and economic gaps, enhance productivity, and improve the delivery of services for long-term prosperity.

