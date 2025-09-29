NACOC closes chemist shops over illegal tramadol sales

Deputy Director-General of NACOC, Mr Alexander Twum-Barimah

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intensified its crackdown on the abuse of controlled substances, shutting down eight chemist shops across Ghana for illegally selling high-dose tramadol.

Deputy Director-General of NACOC, Mr Alexander Twum-Barimah, confirmed that the closures involved six drug stores and two pharmacies found dispensing tramadol in quantities far above the legally approved levels.

"As I sit here, if I'm not mistaken, we've closed not less than six drug stores and two pharmacies or whatever mixed together. We will continue to close more," Mr Twum-Barimah disclosed in a television interview on Woezor TV on Sunday, September 28.

He clarified that tramadol itself is not a banned substance, but Ghanaian law restricts its sale to doses of 50 mg and 100 mg, which must only be dispensed with a doctor’s prescription. However, some chemist shops and pharmacies were found selling tramadol in dangerous strengths of 150 mg and 250 mg.

“By law, you can use 50 mg or 100 mg maximum, and that should be on prescription by a doctor. How can anyone sell 250 mg tramadol for a person to take?” he questioned.

Mr Twum-Barimah stressed that the approved doses are intended strictly for managing severe pain, such as after dental operations or accidents, and must never be sold casually.

He also raised alarm over the growing use of narcotics among Ghana’s youth. Citing one disturbing incident, he recalled, “There was a person we contacted at that time and we found a 16-year-old boy carrying two sticks of marijuana. Sixteen? Two sticks. Why should that happen?”

According to him, the situation is no longer confined to senior high schools, as evidence suggests pupils in some basic schools are also experimenting with marijuana.

Mr Twum-Barimah said NACOC will continue monitoring and shutting down any outlets flouting the law, while urging parents, schools, and communities to intensify education and vigilance to curb the rising drug menace among young people.