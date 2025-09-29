How marijuana packaged as tea bags was found in SHS student’s bag

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has uncovered a disturbing new method of smuggling marijuana into schools, with the drug now being packaged in tea bags to evade detection.

The Commission says the new method is luring young people, particularly senior high school students into drugs.

Deputy Director-General of NACOC, Mr Alexander Twum-Barimah, revealed that a form one student in the Eastern Region was recently caught with one of the marijuana tea bags concealed in his belongings.

“I went to Asamankese in the Eastern Region and during my conversation with the District Chief Executive, he mentioned that a form one student was coming to school and among his belongings, a wee tea bag was found,” Mr Twum-Barimah said in an interview with Woezor TV, broadcast on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

He warned that the problem is no longer confined to senior high schools, stressing that marijuana use is now spreading into basic schools. To highlight the growing trend, he recounted another case involving a teenager.

“There was a person that we contacted at that time and we found a 16-year-old boy. He carried two sticks of marijuana. Sixteen? Two sticks. Why should that happen?” he questioned.

Mr Twum-Barimah said the rising prevalence of drug use has become so alarming that district assemblies across the country are now requesting NACOC to establish permanent offices in their jurisdictions. Already, the Commission has opened offices in Asamankese District, Adansi Municipality, and Ashanti Akim District to step up community-level interventions.

The Deputy Director-General also disclosed that NACOC had intensified enforcement against pharmacies and drug stores illegally selling unapproved high-dose tramadol. “As I sit here, we have closed not less than six drug stores and two pharmacies. We will continue to close more,” he revealed.

He clarified that tramadol itself is not banned in Ghana, but the law strictly regulates its dosage. “Tramadol usage is not illegal. But by law, you can use 50 mg, 100 mg maximum, and that should be on prescription by a physician. Dosages above 100 mg are not permitted,” he explained.

Mr Twum-Barimah further recalled how drug abuse is fuelling reckless behaviour, narrating an incident where a motor rider suspected to be under the influence rammed into his car at high speed.

Despite the challenges, he assured the public that NACOC, under the leadership of Brigadier General Mantey, is determined to protect Ghana’s youth from drug abuse.

“We have a leadership that is determined to do what is right, and even if we cannot eradicate drug use completely, we will bring it to the barest minimum,” he declared.