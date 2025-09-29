From Dakar with Resolve: Why Sustained Collaboration and Intentional Investment Matters for Africa’s Food Future

Nana Kusi Appiah, CEO, GanaFert Limited

The heat of Dakar in early September was matched only by the energy inside the halls of the Africa Food Systems Forum 2025. From policymakers to farmers, investors to innovators, the Senegalese capital became the meeting point for Africa’s most urgent conversation: how to build resilient and sustainable food systems for the continent’s future.

For me, the Forum was more than a professional milestone, it was personal. As a young CEO leading GanaFert Limited, I arrived in Dakar thanks to the support of the Mastercard Foundation and the Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC). Their backing ensured that voices like mine - emerging, ambitious, and determined were not left out of the room.

What I found in Dakar was not simply a gathering of experts but a deliberate effort to give space to groups often left on the margins: youth, women, and persons with disabilities. These voices were not symbolic additions; they were central to the dialogue. It was a vivid reminder that the food systems we envision cannot succeed unless they are designed with everyone in mind.

Entrepreneurship at the Center

On stage at the Munk Debate, I argued what I have long believed: entrepreneurship is the heartbeat of Africa’s agricultural transformation. The Forum only strengthened this conviction. The continent’s food challenges are too complex to be solved by theory alone. They demand the kind of bold, practical solutions that entrepreneurs, deeply connected to the realities on the ground, are uniquely equipped to deliver.

At the Youth Innovation Dome, when I pitched GanaFert, I was not just presenting a product. I was sharing a vision of how youth-led agribusinesses can offer scalable solutions to Africa’s food insecurity. The reception was overwhelming, not just in applause but in conversations afterward. It was proof that when young people are given platforms, we do more than exchange ideas; we inspire confidence, forge partnerships, and spark real change.

The Investment Gap

Still, a contradiction hung in the air throughout the Forum. Agriculture remains Africa’s economic backbone, yet it struggles to attract the level of investment poured into technology startups. Many venture capitalists and grant-giving organizations were in Dakar, but few created real opportunities for agripreneurs to pitch and access funding.

This gap is not just unfortunate; it is a missed opportunity. Agriculture is not “old-fashioned.” It is, and will remain, Africa’s biggest chance at an economic breakthrough. Investment in agri-food systems is not charity; it is smart economics. The continent is brimming with young innovators like me ready to scale. What we lack is financial commitment to unlock potential.

A Lesson in True Inclusivity

Among the many moments that stayed with me, one conversation stands out. I met a participant living with a disability who shared their perspective on navigating Africa’s food systems. That exchange forced me to rethink how we talk about inclusivity.

It is not enough to repeat the slogan “leave no one behind.” Inclusivity must be built into the design of policies, businesses, and systems from the ground up. And in Africa, that means confronting deep cultural attitudes that often exclude people with disabilities. True inclusivity is not about token gestures. It is about reshaping our mindsets and practices to ensure that everyone has room to contribute.

Building Beyond the Forum

The Mastercard Foundation, through initiatives like Initiative for Youth in Agricultural Transformation (I.Y.A.T) in partnership with the Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC), has shown what is possible when young voices are amplified and supported with visibility, skills, and access. But the bigger lesson from Dakar is that one-off events are not enough. If Africa is to feed itself and the world, collaboration must be sustained long after the conference halls empty up.

We need partnerships that endure, joint ventures that scale, and shared strategies that keep the momentum alive. Africa’s food future will be written not by isolated heroes but by collective action, especially those from young people.

A Call to Action

The Africa Food Systems Forum in Dakar has been a much-needed spark. It has set in my heart a fire that burns bright to contribute to and pursue real and lasting change as a young African with an enterprise in the African Food System space. The message from Dakar is clear: Africa’s food systems are at a turning point. Young entrepreneurs are not waiting on the sidelines; we are already part of the solution. What we need now is sustained investment and collaboration to turn promising ideas into lasting impact.

To my fellow young entrepreneurs: keep speaking up, keep innovating, and keep pushing boundaries, even when the journey feels lonely. To policymakers, investors, and development partners: keep the doors open, and create spaces where young people, women, and persons with disabilities can lead alongside you.

By Nana Kusi Appiah, CEO, GanaFert Limited