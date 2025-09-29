BCIF, Krowor Assembly lead clean-up at Nungua Landing Beach

The Blessed Care International Foundation (BCIF), in partnership with the Krowor Municipal Assembly, has carried out a massive clean-up exercise at the Nungua Landing Beach.

The exercise brought together staff of the Assembly, BCIF volunteers, fisherfolk, and community members, who worked hand in hand to clear waste along the coastline and restore a cleaner and safer environment.

Organizers said the initiative was not only aimed at improving the appearance of the beach but also at safeguarding livelihoods and public health. They explained that keeping waste out of the sea prevents fish contamination, protects fishermen’s boats and nets, and reduces the risk of waterborne diseases.

They further noted that the clean-up makes the beach more appealing to families and visitors, preserves marine life, and encourages responsible waste management practices within the community.

The Blessed Care International Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to repeating such initiatives as part of its broader mission to promote sustainable community development and environmental protection.