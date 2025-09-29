ModernGhana logo
Sheikh Jallo praises Mahama’s UN call for justice in Gaza

By Asmau Ashiru Bawa II Contributor
General News Sheikh Yousuf Umar Jallo
MON, 29 SEP 2025
Sheikh Yousuf Umar Jallo

When President John Dramani Mahama stood before world leaders at the United Nations to call for an end to the war in Gaza and recognition of the State of Palestine, his words carried a weight that went beyond politics. They spoke of dignity, justice, and compassion — values that transcend borders and faiths.

Among those deeply moved by the President’s address was prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yousuf Umar Jallo, who described Mahama’s message as an expression of true humanity and moral courage.

“Dignity cannot be bought or given as a gift,” Sheikh Jallo reflected. “It is a quality that stays with its owner even in the most difficult moments. President Mahama has shown us that.”

For Sheikh Jallo, Mahama’s appeal for compassion toward the people of Gaza — who have endured killings, forced displacements, and decades of siege — was not just political rhetoric. It was, he said, a spiritual reminder that justice lies at the heart of every human society.

Quoting the Holy Qur’an, he cited the verse from Surah An-Nahl: “Indeed, Allah commands you to give to relatives and forbids immorality, wrongdoing, and oppression.” This, he explained, reflects the essence of Mahama’s message — that true peace cannot exist without fairness, and that every human being, including Palestinians, deserves dignity and rights.

Sheikh Jallo noted that Ghana’s recognition of the State of Palestine in 1988 was more than a diplomatic act; it was a moral commitment to justice and solidarity. “Islam emphasizes the rights of every individual in society, whether male or female, ensuring protection for all,” he said.

He further praised Mahama’s call for dialogue between cultures and religions, stressing that peaceful communication is central to Islamic teaching and a vital path toward mutual respect in a divided world.

According to Sheikh Jallo, justice for Palestinians aligns with the divine mission entrusted to prophets and messengers — to establish fairness and harmony on earth. “One of the goals of the messages God sent,” he said, “was so that people could uphold justice and equity among themselves.”

He also urged Islamic scholars and humanitarian organizations in Ghana to rally behind President Mahama’s message, arguing that their voices and actions could reinforce Ghana’s moral leadership on the global stage. He said solidarity from religious and humanitarian groups is critical in amplifying the call for peace and justice for Palestine.

Concluding with a heartfelt prayer, Sheikh Jallo declared: “We say to President Mahama, go forward, for the rich Islamic community is with you heart and soul. May Allah protect you from evil. Ameen.”

For many, Mahama’s words at the UN may have sounded like political diplomacy. But for Sheikh Jallo, they were also a spiritual reminder that justice, compassion, and dignity are not negotiable ideals. They remain the foundation of humanity itself.

